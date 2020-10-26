Last week, reporter Gordon Dritschilo wrote an article examining firearms and ammunition sales in the days leading up to hunting season. What he found was not surprising: Across the state, demand far exceeds supply.
We had heard anecdotally that that was the case. It did not take much effort to confirm the facts. The trend here mirrors what’s going on around the nation. And while we obviously have a robust hunting community in Vermont, it would seem this run has additional factors.
In the New York Times Sunday Review this week, in a commentary by Nicholas Kristof titled “A Colossal Failure of Leadership,” we find the following: “One senior health department official, Michael Caputo, who had no background in health, was ousted only after he denounced government scientists for ‘sedition’ and advised Trump supporters, ‘If you carry guns, buy ammunition.’”
There are several reports out there suggesting this movement is — once again — political.
Aimee Huff, an assistant professor of marketing at Oregon State University in Corvallis, and Michelle Barnhart, an associate professor of marketing at Oregon State, wrote a commentary for The Conversation, a collection of commentaries shared by The Associated Press to its members, titled, “Why Americans are buying more guns than ever.”
Deer hunting is not one of their reasons.
Let’s look at the facts they provide:
— Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and protests for racial justice, the gun industry’s trade association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, estimates that gun sales from March through July were 8.5 million. This is 94% higher than the same period in 2019.
— Firearms industry consultants estimate July sales alone were 2.0 million units, an increase of 136% over July 2019. These estimates are based on the number of background checks conducted by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The FBI reported that eight of the weeks in this period are in the top 10 highest weeks since the agency began collecting data in 1998.
— Gun sales typically have seasonal cycles, with more guns being sold in winter months, an increase in presidential election years, and after high-profile mass shootings. However, the 2020 pandemic spurred a record-setting surge in demand for firearms. Gun sales first spiked in March, when lockdown orders began in the U.S. The figures jumped again in June following nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Huff and Barnhart state their “research examines American gun culture and offers insights into the complex relationship between Americans and guns. We believe there are three general reasons why people are purchasing firearms now.”
Independence and security: A study we presented in 2019 shows that Americans feel buying a gun is a way of asserting and maintaining independence. Independence is threatened during the pandemic, when a concern for public health may curtail some individual freedoms, including the freedom to travel, operate some businesses, assemble in large groups, or visit the elderly.
Gun ownership can be motivated by the belief that having guns helps to ensure freedom to do and live as one chooses, particularly for individuals concerned with protection and defense.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that 40% of recent gun buyers are doing so for the first time, partly driven by citizens’ perceived need to protect themselves in a period of uncertainty and civil unrest, as well as calls to defund the police.
“This idea is supported by data showing that more than 99% of recent sales are handguns, which are typically used for self-defense, and by research showing that buying a gun for self-defense can be motivated by feelings that the world is generally dangerous,” they wrote.
Next, market signals and forces: “Another reason relates to market conditions. Governors chose to include gun retailers as ‘essential businesses,’ allowing them to remain open during many statewide closures in March and April. … This reinforced the legitimacy of guns and gun retailers in the U.S., by strengthening perceptions of gun purchases as appropriate and necessary.”
Finally, social connection and recreation: Finally, guns can provide a tangible basis for social connection. Social bonding through consumption is a well-established phenomenon in consumer research. Visiting a firearms retailer and buying a gun can also enable consumers to feel socially connected to like-minded others.
None of this is surprising. We see it every election cycle. But a gun is not going to scare the pandemic away, or business to reopen. That is going to take a different level of self-protection and safety.
