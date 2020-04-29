Wear the mask.

The arrogance is astounding and dumbfounding at the same time.
Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical center’s policy requiring them.
Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. He was also maskless when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.
And Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a round-table discussion on Mayo’s coronavirus testing and research programs. All the other participants did, including Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, top Mayo officials, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed.
“Mayo shared the masking policy with the VP’s office,” the health care system said in its response.
Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.
“As vice president of the United States I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said, adding that he is following CDC guidelines, which indicate that the mask is good for preventing the spread of the virus by those who have it.
“And since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say ‘thank you.’”
Pence is not the only White House official who has shown a reluctance for face masks. When President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public, he immediately said he had no intention of following that advice himself, saying, “I’m choosing not to do it.”
Wear the mask.
It’s common sense. It’s public safety. It’s good leadership.
And wearing the mask does not prohibit one from looking someone in the eye, unless you are wearing it improperly.
Pence, who has been put in charge of overseeing the pandemic, does not strike everyone as the media darling his boss is. But it does appear that he wants to be in maskless, lock step with his boss on this one.
“I just don’t want to wear one myself,” President Donald Trump has said. “It’s a recommendation. ... Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know, I don’t see it for myself.”
This is not a test of manhood. It’s not a game. It’s not a hoax.
As a matter of course, leaders who ask the people they lead to do something should probably do the same themselves. Makes sense.
And now social media is alight with factions defending Pence and the president for not wearing masks, stating it makes them look stronger than COVID-19.
A virus does not care how much money you have, how big your ego is, or whether you are a pathological liar or not. It has one purpose: to wreak havoc on your system.
Assuming one is above the coronavirus — or that it will simply be beaten like any other foe — sends a horrible message to the world. It shows a lack of caring, a lack of compassion, a lack of respect for those who are on the front lines, and for those who are sick and especially for those tens of thousands who have died as a result of it.
The current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is that if you have to be in close contact with others in places where social distancing is not possible, you should wear a mask, to protect them in case you have it yourself and are asymptomatic.
Put on the mask so we can at least pretend we are not looking you in the eye in utter disdain.
