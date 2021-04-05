A letter to the editor we received over the weekend brought to light several issues we feel need to be addressed. First, it is worth noting that the letter will not be validated in print as the various attacks served no purpose other than to malign certain individuals in the community.
So let’s dive in. We are all for a healthy discussion on issues of the day. A range of opinions is good for us to see. It represents our community as a whole. To the dismay of some readers, these pages are not enough of a mouthpiece for one stripe over another. We have no problem delivering that kind of disappointment. If you want like-minded opinions, let your algorithm pick your online newsfeed. If you want to learn about ideas taking shape in your community, read the newspaper.
The topic of the letter in question was the state pension. The writer was of a mind that taxpayers should not be subsidizing the retirements of state employees and teachers. The writer was clearly undeterred by any potential blow-back from family, friends or neighbors who might serve the state or work in a public school system. While the writer is entitled to an opinion on the topic of the state pension system, the semblance of a cogent argument (and there are some on this issue), they slipped into aspersions and unflattering characterizations. We do not disagree that the issue of the state pensions should be discussed and debated; nor are we opposed to watching those discussions play out on these pages. Again, it is a valuable discussion for a community to have. And while a back-and-forth has merit (usually because of bruised ego), we pulled the plug — something we rarely do. (Usually, we ask a letter writer to consider rewriting or self-edit; if they opt not to do either, we reserve the right to edit or not publish the letter or commentary. Our policy notes, “Letters that are unsigned, libelous, in poor taste, or incomprehensible will not be published.” Other than being signed, the letter met most of the other criteria.
There is a distinction that needs to be made here. On this page, we allow for a civil discourse, with individuals often responding to an opinion other people put out there. Many readers want to know why we would allow such a thing to take place in print. We answer this way: The newspaper’s editorial page is like a group of people meeting on the street corner to have a discussion about what’s going on. You never know who is going to show up. Usually, you have no idea what they are going to say, or what sources they are going to pull from. And, most notably, you can’t anticipate the tone of the conversation — a person could be blunt or nuanced; eloquent or crude. In the course of that group dialogue, things will be said that will not be consensual. The premise of a point might be off; the argument might be murky (or a bit programmed). There are a lot of factors in play and a lot of opportunities for disagreement and dissent. That does not make the space a waste. The fact that our editorial pages are regularly filled to overflowing with local opinions is a validation that the newspaper is serving the community well by being at its center. We take pride in the robust discussions that play out here.
Usually. Back to our letter writer. They decided the Saturday rally of state workers and teachers at the State House was part of a broader plot. The plot included an eventual violent uprising of Vermont’s unions and the eventual shutdown of all state services and schools (and the suggestion children might be held hostage). The writer was not tethered to any kind of reality. Unions can be disruptive when they feel their terms are not met, but it seems impractical they would take up arms against taxpayers for not paying into the pensions. The writer named names, and suggested they had inside information about the plot against Vermonters. (We asked for that information, but the writer refused, predictably irate we did not go into the breach blindly.)
Lastly, the writer suggested that young people should not see the handiwork of unions and their rallies. They suggested it would give the state’s youth “ideas.” As we state often in this space, civics needs to start early, and it needs to be taught through action. That means observing adults in their lives standing up for what they believe in, whether it is their retirement money, their right to carry a gun, the right for a woman to choose, you name the issue. Young people need to see firsthand how effective a group of voices can be. And how loud one voice could be on the pages of the newspaper. Some schools are teaching classes in activism, and provide space for clubs, where causes youth can get behind can take shape and potentially manifest in participation and change.
Engaged citizens of all ages are who we want to invite here. We want levels of participation. We want opinions and voices. We want lessons in civics, but we want them to be done civilly. We do not need more hate pounding wedges into the schisms between us.
Opinions have purpose. Treat them and each other with the respect that is deserved.
