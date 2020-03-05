It is easy to lament Elizabeth Warren’s departure from the presidential race. But why lament?
The Massachusetts senator has a tremendous command of the issues facing America right now. And she has famously had a plan for many of those challenges: a wealth tax, student loan debt forgiveness, gun violence, criminal justice report and climate change. She is articulate and persuasive. She is inspiring to young women and many minority groups. She is funny and self-deprecating. She has proven herself a keen political strategist and a coalition builder. And perhaps most important, she is firm and fearless.
While her platform did not resonate with many Americans, Warren is what the Democratic Party needs.
Now the race is down to two cults of personality: A Democratic Socialist and an establishment Democrat with ties to the wealthiest blues in the party elite.
The race over the next few weeks will definitely be between Sanders and Biden, but it should be about which one offers Warren the vice presidency.
Warren helps both candidates not only get the nomination but a better-than-good shot of winning the White House.
Sanders, with his all-in progressive platform, is alienating moderates in the party. Warren, who leans far to the left by supporting Medicare for All, still has a lot of appeal to moderates in the party. Biden, with his lack of specific plans on issues except to point to the work the Obama administration did through eight years, needs Warren to convince the growing progressive part of the party that their agenda will not be lost in a Biden presidency.
Some would argue Warren should not have to settle for second fiddle. That she should be president. Perhaps, but that was Warren’s decision. Now, she may hold the answer to bringing the Democrats together to win. In fact, moving forward, her presence may prove to be more important than the two candidates now seeking to topple Donald Trump in November.
Warren comes from blue-collar stock. And her roots are deep like the traditional tenets of the party. That still has appeal.
Joe Dinkin of the Working Families Party, which backed Sanders in 2016 but was behind Warren in 2020, argued just weeks ago that Sanders and Warren needed each other in the race. He said when it comes to the convention, Warren’s delegates will wind up on the progressive side of the equation in the end.
“If you’ve watched Warren closely, you know she first came into public life to destroy Biden’s bankruptcy bill. She’s been in a fight with the Wall Street wing of the Democratic Party for about 15 years,” Dinkin said. “It’s totally obvious to me that Warren is a progressive and will work to ensure we have a progressive nominee.”
Certainly, Warren dropping out helps Sanders, but at this point, it may help Biden more — an assumption that involves complicated assessments of delegate counts.
A Quinnipiac poll from early February showed that 33% of Warren supporters said Sanders would be their second choice. That’s substantial, but about 7% of Warren voters said they’d pick Amy Klobuchar as their second choice, 25% said they’d pick Pete Buttigieg, and 8% said they’d go for Biden.
Now, with Klobuchar and Buttigieg backing Biden, the math gets murkier. Potentially, Sanders could get a third of Warren votes, but if Biden really does receive the bulk of the Buttigieg and Klobuchar votes, Biden could get 40%.
That gives the moderate wing of the party a clear path to a collective majority of delegates, which they could and would use to deny Sanders the nomination. That gets very messy going into the convention.
Deftly, Warren said Thursday she is going to wait to decide who she will endorse.
We believe she is waiting for the ask.
Both candidates have some bad blood with Warren. Bernie has the he said/she said revelation that came out this winter, centered on 2018 remarks he may or may not have made to Warren in private about the viability of a woman winning the White House in 2020. And with Biden. Warren has stood up to him on several pieces of proposed law over the years.
Ultimately, to unite the party, it will come down to ego — and not Warren’s. It is our belief that neither candidate can win the White House without her.
Yesterday was just a bump in the road.
Bottom line: Elizabeth Warren won’t be president in November. But if one of these aging candidates is smart, she will be vice president. And then, who knows?
