In the last few weeks, since the insurrection and the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, these newspapers have received concerning calls and emails. For the most part, the interactions have centered on “the media” being “the enemy of the people.” With that have come some bold requests that this newspaper’s voice be silenced.
Over the last two weeks, we have been making sure that does not happen. In fact, we have opened up our commentary pages to show the diversity of voices in our community. We have published letters and commentaries that have been critical of us and our reporting, our practices and our ethics. We have let people say what they feel they have needed to say.
Some of those letters and op-eds were based on conspiracy theories and information that has since proven to be inaccurate — myth-busted by a range of media outlets. We have been, in some cases, sharply criticized for spreading the false claims of people with motivations and intentions.
We feel that right now, above all times, it is important for readers to see where points of view are originating. There are a number of individuals in this country who continue to believe that coronavirus is a hoax, the election was rigged (and stolen), and that an insurrection was necessary to course-correct.
That seems like important information for readers to know. They are perspectives. By publishing them, we are not saying that one point of view is more important than another. Nor are we giving added weight to one or the other. We are providing a forum for individuals to have a say.
Now, have we had to pull the plug or “kill” certain letters that were designed to incite and attack an individual’s character? Yes. Are we allowing individuals the opportunity to question one other — since there is no other place where that can happen in a meaningful way? Yes.
A lively editorial page is both a sign of engagement and necessity. People need to “listen” to one another, even if they disagree with the premise or the supporting facts.
Sadly, we have had situations recently (and in the past), where individuals have reached out to the management of the newspapers to say that they do no subscribe to hear certain points of view. They seek the validation of the ideals and platforms for which they subscribe and find comfort. But a newspaper, if done well, is a representation of the community that it purports to cover. There is no algorithm here shouting back a point of view for an echo chamber. A conservative can have a voice here (and more have in recent days); and if a communist wants to espouse a point of view they feel is worthwhile, it would be just as welcome.
Community is not the people who agree with us. It has never been that way.
Certainly, among newspapers, it has been. In larger cities, there were newspapers devoted to the left; newspapers devoted to the right; newspapers devoted to certain ethnicities; newspapers devoted to races. But those days are long gone.
When newspapers rightly made the transition to be more utilitarian — providing a little something for everyone — objectivity became the norm. And with objectivity came a softening in the political landscape so that all readers and advertisers felt comfortable reading and messaging in their local newspaper.
That was an evolution that needed to happen in order for the journalists working for these newspapers to do their job. And The Associated Press, which dictates the style and voiceless narrative employed by most copy desks across the nation, providing a relating of facts has become far more relevant to journalism than writing for an audience of one group over another. In fact, newspapers have become more powerful because, in their role as historians of a community and honorees of the public trust, they need to work plain, and adhere to those safeguards that make it harder to point to bias — and more toward a more public truth.
But that is journalists.
Readers — and passionate readers — are a different breed. Especially now. There have been days where folks have been willing to disagree with a reporter’s coverage, or an editorial in this space, or a commentary from one of their neighbors. But right now, it’s a downright threat against free speech and free press — neither of which we are every going to stand for, even if we are called “an enemy of the people.”
We are your neighbors, too. We just happen to have access to a printing press, some ink and some paper. Because we allow people to have opinions does not make us an enemy. In fact, we submit that in a world where extremes have the loudest voices, those of us with something to say — even if we disagree — still add to a dialogue that needs to happen in every community.
We won’t be silenced or intimidated. But we will provide voices a place to be heard — and understood.
