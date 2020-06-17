The reporters of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald were having an email discussion on Wednesday morning about their observations about how, where and when they are seeing individuals not wearing face masks. The reporter who posed the original query had stopped at a convenience store and, upon entering, realized he was the only person wearing one.
Journalists around the state, including ours, have been grilling the governor and his team during his news conferences about how, as the state continues to lift restrictions, we can expect our enviable COVID numbers (positive cases and deaths) to remain in check. It has been widely observed that, as is the case every summer, there is already an increase in out-of-state license plates.
The governor and his team maintain that the situation is being closely monitored, and that guidelines and recommendations for wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a social distance all remain in effect.
But three things remain true: States around Vermont still have a higher number of COVID cases, Vermont is a destination state for many people living in those states, and there is no vaccine for coronavirus.
Locals don’t like the idea of the public health threat. And it has created tense moments among Vermonters and folks from away as well as from mask proponents and mask opponents. And given the tenor of the nation overall right now (somewhere between tense and explosive), some wonder whether we should continually be tempting fate. (Do we really need a reminder of the high risks?)
Mere days from summer, it feels like a return to pre-pandemic life is feasible. Restaurants are opening, we know schools and colleges plan to open in the fall, the weather is getting us outside more. Things are certainly looking up — until you realize you are standing in a busy convenience store with strangers from Vermont and elsewhere as the only person wearing a mask. And then you start to wonder.
We have appreciated and praised the governor for his measured, science/fact-driven approach to this crisis. But are we hopping up and down on the tipping point that puts us back into quarantine? Experts contend that there will be another surge before winter. And other states, many that reopened just weeks ago, are seeing record numbers of positive cases, putting a strain — once again — on hospitals and health care professionals who have not had a break in months.
And then there was the governor’s announcement on Wednesday: To ease restrictions on Vermonters in long-term care facilities, hospitals and those older than the age of 65. It also includes senior centers.
This is a very vulnerable population.
According to the governor’s news release on the topic: “Vermonters in hospitals and long-term care residential facilities and their loved ones have experienced some of the toughest aspects of this pandemic due to the necessary restrictions we put in place to slow the spread of the virus and protect the vulnerable. … But with our data continuing to show limited spread of the virus in Vermont, we can allow for much-needed social and family connections, which we know is also important for the health and well-being of our seniors. … While we are easing restrictions for our older Vermonters, we encourage this group and all Vermonters to ‘be smart and stay safe.’”
The restrictions insist that older Vermonters:
— Continue to follow all CDC and VDH guidance, including keeping 6 feet apart, frequently washing hands with soap and hot water, avoiding others when sick and more.
— Avoid high risk areas (positive rate, trend in case rates, outbreaks).
— Whenever possible, choose outdoor activities and keep indoor contact brief.
— Minimize face to face contact while talking or while doing activities that require exertion.
— Watch the size of the room and the number of people in the room.
Count us among those who want to see this pandemic in its rightful place in the history books. So far, worldwide, more than 435,000 people have died from COVID and about 120,000 of those have been in the United States. Here in Vermont the number of deaths has held steady at 55.
But we know we have created a bubble compared to the more densely populated states around us. Massachusetts has had more than 7,500 deaths; New Hampshire has had 308; New York has had just under 25,000 COVID deaths (about 17,000 of those were in New York City alone). The border to our north is closed to visitors.
We pose the question one more time: Are we going to pay a ghastly price for lifting our restrictions too fast?
We hope not. Certainly we hope all restrictions are taken to heart, including those imposed on visitors from out of state.
But it would feel better, in the convenience of a beautiful summer’s morning, if we all took the care to protect one another and chose to wear a mask. Call it strength in numbers.
