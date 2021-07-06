Editorial pages of newspapers around Vermont have included commentaries from individuals trying to defend critical race theory. Around Rutland, there is a group eager to make sure that the tenets of anti-CRT take root.
The problem is, as TIME magazine noted recently in its cover story, CRT is the dog whistle for a way of thinking that no longer has deep roots in America.
And yet, one of the nation’s largest teachers' unions this week vowed to defend members who are punished for teaching an “honest history” of the United States, a measure that’s intended to counter the wave of states seeking to limit classroom discussion on race and discrimination.
In a virtual address to members of the American Federation of Teachers, president Randi Weingarten said the union is preparing litigation and has a legal defense fund “ready to go.” She promised to fight “culture warriors” who attempt to limit lessons on racism and discrimination by labeling it as critical race theory.
At least six states have passed new laws limiting how race can be taught in the classroom, and similar proposals are being considered in more than a dozen others. Many of the bills are intended to bar the teaching of critical race theory — an academic framework that examines history through the lens of racism. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law forbidding schools from teaching that people “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” because of their race or sex. It adds that slavery and racism can only be taught as a deviation from the nation's “authentic founding principles" of liberty and equality.
Bills in some other states threaten to fine individual teachers who violate the rules or reduce state funding to their schools.
“Mark my words: Our union will defend any member who gets in trouble for teaching honest history,” Weingarten said in her address. “Teaching the truth is not radical or wrong. Distorting history and threatening educators for teaching the truth is what is truly radical and wrong.”
In an interview, Weingarten said the union is adding $2.5 million to an existing legal defense fund in anticipation of local fights stemming from the teaching of race. The funding will be used to defend teachers who are disciplined for teaching about slavery and racism. The union is also considering filing lawsuits to get clarification about new state laws limiting how racism can be discussed in schools, she said.
Once an obscure academic idea, critical race theory has become a political rallying cry for Republicans who argue that it sows division and makes children feel guilty for being white. But Weingarten said the concept has mostly been taught at the college level and is not taught at the nation’s elementary, middle and high schools.
Instead, she says conservatives are invoking the theory to bully teachers and prevent any critical discussion of the nation’s history. Some of the state laws are so expansive, she said, that they appear to prevent any accurate lesson on the Civil War, slavery or its abolition.
The nation's other major teachers' union, the National Education Association, recently issued its own call for an honest teaching of the nation's racial histories. At the union's national meeting last week, President Becky Pringle urged teachers to prepare students for a society that “has wrestled with the sins of its past” and learned from them.
“If this grand experiment in democracy is to succeed, if the inhabitants of our nation are to prosper, we must continuously do the work to challenge ourselves and others to dismantle the racist interconnected systems, and the economic injustices that have perpetuated systemic inequities,” Pringle said.
That seems like a better approach to us. We don't have to rewrite history, but we darn well had better learn from it.
