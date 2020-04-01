There is a seismic shift happening around us.
It is good. And bad?
Being forced to be in isolation is good because it is, of course, saving lives. As it has been noted over and over, isolation flattens the curve, and helps to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. It has brought families back together; it has forced us to think about how we spend our time; and it has allowed each of us to focus on our “people,” and prioritize our “essentials.”
We have also seen that we can continue to function as a society. In fact, every day, we are hearing of innovative ways that groups of people are coming together while forced apart. They are having long phone or video conversations. They are doing sing-alongs. They are having virtual cocktail parties. We know of one family that usually sees one another twice a year; now, four generations of family members are coming together on Zoom for a knit-in on Saturday afternoons with tea and conversation. (The idea belonged to the great-grandmother in the group.)
There are families that are making medical masks and writing letters together to friends and loved ones. They are trying, with huge limits, to reach out beyond their four walls to still have a connection to community, be it through service of compassion.
Sure, there can be too much of a good thing. We get that. But we are more aware of the people we care about, and how we can stay in touch with them, especially when we know this is all far from over, and there are harder days to come.
What has also been intriguing to us are the anecdotes about working remotely. While people had a difficult time at first adjusting to blending work/home worlds, and coping with different distractions, the evolution has shown creative ways to function. And there has been great humor among those keeping businesses going while sitting at kitchen tables in their sweatpants, the dog interrupting the meeting wanting to play. (In one Zoom meeting we saw online, participants each wore fun hats; in another, one of the participants sat in a bath for the meeting.) And yet, when seriousness has been required, which is often in such dire circumstance, the conversations have been focused, the thinking has been outside the box and, most importantly, the connection has been valuable and productive. It’s been nice to have things to do, to have things on which to put focus and energy.
In schools, teachers are reporting that distance learning is working. Of course it is. Parents are sitting in the next room making sure the kids are paying attention. And while many teachers have reported those first few days were challenging and difficult at best, everyone is slipping into the routine, taking the “school day” in stride, and making the best of it. Most teachers will admit that distance learning is a good solution for the pandemic, but one-on-one interactions go a long way with making those connections with kids who don’t do as well in a “classroom” setting.
And lastly, we are seeing a coming together on a global scale that is unprecedented at another, very meaningful level.
The New York Times has reported that the coronavirus has ignited a global scientific collaboration unlike any in history. “Never have so many researchers focused so urgently on one topic,” the Times noted Wednesday. That’s very good news for very uncertain times.
But all of these changes also give us pause.
First, it makes one wonder what happens in the weeks and months after the pandemic has passed. Without the limitations, will our families and groups continue to be closer; will they stay in touch more; will the knit-ins continue? Or will we slip back into our routines and lose sight of what connected us so deeply for a few months?
Second, what does it mean for businesses? We know the economic impact of this crisis, even with stimulus money available, won’t bring back everyone. It will be a slog, and the effects will likely be felt for a long, long time. But more importantly, should businesses keep some workers working remotely at times; should the streamlined workflows continue to be in place with fewer employees; with money flowing again, could the bottom line be better? Capitalism might be changed.
And lastly, education has proven distance learning can work. Does this mean a digital version of teaching should be or could be a thing? An e-version of Act 46 in Vermont? It could mean consolidating at staffing levels. Kids obviously won’t be at home, but the structure of where they are being taught has great potential for innovation and change.
We have proved these things can work. We should not forget the lessons we are teaching ourselves right now. Because when this is over, our society and our communities might be in a much better position than when we went into it.
