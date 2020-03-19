In politics, timing is everything.
We think someone forgot to send Bernie Sanders the memo.
The Democratic presidential candidate from Vermont says he is reassessing his campaign.
Pundits sneered when Sanders said he might run for president in 2016 because he thought the Democratic Party had lost touch with millions of disaffected Americans.
Sanders was given the worst odds of 10 potential Democratic candidates. Had it not been for so many Democrats disliking Hillary Clinton, the self-declared Democratic socialist might’ve been the nominee four years ago.
For certain, he gained a place in history for starting a revolution, especially among younger Americans, who seemed fed up with establishment Democrats. As one pundit noted this week, Sanders did the most to reveal many Americans’ desire for free college and health care, wiping out student loan debt and requiring the wealthy to pay far more in taxes.
The last few weeks have been rugged for Sanders.
He narrowly lost in Iowa and won in New Hampshire, but since the Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina, he has fallen behind former Vice President Joe Biden, whose sweep this week in Florida, Illinois and Arizona all but clinched the Democratic nomination.
So, we ask, what is to assess?
There is little he could do, even without a pandemic stealing the wind from his sails, to beat Biden now.
For Sanders, catching up would be the tallest of orders under any circumstances. Neither candidate is traveling or holding campaign rallies, and much of the electorate has been staying home.
Polls were shuttered in Ohio, and election workers and voters reported problems in the three states where primaries were held.
In the latest primaries, Biden maintained strength with African Americans and older voters. He also appeared to chip away at Sanders’ previous advantage with Hispanics.
The primary calendar will be further disrupted by the public health and economic damage caused by the coronavirus. Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland have joined Ohio in moving to push back their upcoming primaries, and others may yet do so. That has left the primary calendar empty until March 29, when Puerto Rico votes.
Some Democrats are now calling on Sanders to drop out in the name of party unity. Four years ago, Sanders kept alive his primary bid against Clinton for months, even as it became clear he had no chance of winning.
Jennifer Rubin noted in The Washington Post yesterday: “This is nuts. Sanders lost. He did not lose by a little. He has lost by a lot. He will continue to lose week after week if he forces Democratic voters in a country in the midst of a public pandemic to trudge to the polls (or forgo voting). ... In what universe should Biden be making concessions to someone who has done so poorly in the race and who, the Democratic voters decided, holds views that make him unelectable? When a candidate wins based on voters’ perception, he is the most electable. He should not have to concede to the loser. The Sanders gang might argue that Biden needs the Sanders people to win in November. Perhaps. Actually Biden already is well-situated to win the vast majority of Democrats as well as independents in a bunch of alienated Republicans.”
The signs are there that the end is probably near. Sanders’ campaign has deactivated digital ads purchased as recently as Tuesday.
We concur that stepping down makes sense at this point. He needs to gracefully concede the nomination and do as much as he can to ensure his loyal followers vote for Biden in November, defeating Donald Trump.
In 2016, an estimated 12% of Sanders supporters — many believing the Democratic Party acted to get Clinton nominated — voted for Trump. Some didn’t vote at all. America can’t risk that happening again.
America needs some of Sanders’ ideas. And, hopefully, in the U.S. Senate and as a statesman, he can continue to push those ideas, and lead the next generation of progressives into the rallying cries.
Unfortunately, for now, the time is up.
