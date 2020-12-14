Education matters. Across the state, with remote learning going on at primary and secondary schools, as well at colleges, there is lots of discussion circulating about the quality of education young people are currently getting. No one wants to feel like students are wasting time, not getting the focus they need, and learning the fundamentals that get them through high school, and then – potentially – into higher education, whether that is college, community college, technical school, or lifelong learning.
We feel empowered when we are learning new things, expanding ideas, and using our knowledge – no matter how big or small – to problem-solve and make our community a better place to live.
To marginalize the motivation and hard work that goes into such efforts is infuriating. No one who has worked hard at being the best in their field wants to be disparaged or disrespected.
Moreover, no one should ever be patronized because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or where they identify on the gender spectrum.
And yet the Wall Street Journal, in a commentary published this weekend, has asked Jill Biden to refrain from referring to herself as “Dr. Biden” because she is not a medical doctor, but rather holds a doctorate in education. Rightly so, it and drew a backlash for its open sexism and condescension.
“Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not If You Need an M.D.” was written by Joseph Epstein, an emeritus lecturer of English at Northwestern University.
In it, Epstein challenges whether only medical doctors can claim the title, or whether it can also be used by PhDs or others with doctorates, such as Biden, who has a doctorate in educational leadership.
The commentary went out of its way to belittle Biden’s credentials and her field of study, beginning with addressing Jill Biden as “kiddo” and describing her decision to use the title of doctor as something that “sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic.” He also rejected her doctoral dissertation, about keeping community college students enrolled, as “unpromising.”
The issue has underscored the obvious fact that many women in academia struggle to be addressed with the same respect given their male colleagues. And community colleges have long fought a stigma that the education they offer is inferior to their four-year counterparts.
Though she took a leave of absence during the recent campaign, Biden has said that she will continue to teach while in the White House. According to Politico, her students call her “Dr. B.”
But Epstein suggests that Biden does not deserve to be referred to this way, writing that “a wise man once said that no one should call himself ‘Dr.’ unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc.” For anyone else who has earned the title to use it is “pathetic” to Epstein’s mind, and he claims it is meaningless anyway.
Epstein, who has an honorary doctorate himself but lacks one earned by study, also digresses from his critique of Biden to complain about the proliferation of honorary degrees, which recognize noteworthy contributions to scholarship, culture, or society, but don’t imply academic achievement.
Rightly so, Epstein’s claims elicited strong reactions from many who found his tone offensive and his logic lacking — critics, ranging from members of Biden’s team to her fellow academics, repeatedly pointed out that the piece seemed ill-informed, paternalistic and misogynistic.
According to Vox on Monday, “Dr. Biden can absolutely use her honorific. It was not bestowed upon her, she earned it,” Dr. Cathleen London tweeted. “Those of us with MD will not suffer for her using it,”
As Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University, points out on Twitter, “so here is the conclusion: PhDs predate MDs, and the medical profession grabbed the title of doctor to make themselves appear more credible [and] Female & POC scholars often [use “doctor”] as a way to insist people ... not overlook their real credentials.”
Equally disheartening, the commentary implies that studying community colleges is useless.
Here in Vermont we know this is absolutely false. Our community college system is strong, used by thousands of Vermonters every semester, at locations across the state. It is integral to higher education, and were it not for CCV, our state would look vastly different across the public sector and within our local economies. According to data from fall 2018, community college students make up about a third of the US undergraduate population.
The message on when “doctor” can be used needs to be changed in the messaging. And the condemnation should, in part, be aimed at the media, too, including newspapers. Many publications, including this newspaper, follow the Associated Press Stylebook, which reserves “Dr.” for medical doctors. We are part of the problem.
Chances are, the same way AP Style adjusted rules on gender neutral pronouns and person-first language in an effort to adapt to modern mores, Dr. Jill Biden may be a catalyst for change. Lots of it.
