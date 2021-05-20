To be an employer today is a serious challenge. And we’re not even talking cash receipts.
You want to open and provide services. You want to get the economic engine rolling. And yet, to be at full capacity, you need everyone working to their potential.
Some employees could still be working from home. Easing them back into the office — while a challenge — can be done. But once everyone is in the office, what if there are employees who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19?
You can’t require someone to get the vaccine.
You can’t ask someone whether they have received the vaccine.
While you can ask employees to volunteer the information, and provide proof, you have to trust the answer.
Ultimately, you have to trust that your employees are telling the truth.
Well, then you are in murky waters, which will be the next phase of the pandemic. While many Americans are making the effort to get vaccinated, there is a population that is refusing for personal, religious and ethical reasons. While the COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, in part to get us to herd immunity — where there are more vaccinated individuals than unvaccinated ones — there is no mandate. And that mix of deception, lying, withholding and ignorance could prove costly still.
We will not go into some of the reasons and theories behind why people feel they should not be vaccinated against the deadly virus, but suffice to say we highly recommend everyone get vaccinated. We have said so here over and over.
That has been the recommendation from the president and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on down. This is not a case of society being “sheep.” This is a tool against a public health crisis and keeping more people from dying.
So let’s return to the workplace scenario. Call it the store right down the street. The folks you have been shopping with for generations now.
For the past month, individuals in the workplace (remote and otherwise) have been getting vaccinated. They might even be having flu-like symptoms, and needing time off to recuperate from the side effects, which have been widely revealed, publicized and acknowledged.
Those individuals getting vaccinated are doing so because they want a return to some semblance of “normal” that has now evaded us for more than year. They are not looking at the vaccination — not unlike the flu shot — as a government conspiracy or attempt at nefarious intentions. They see it as a what it is: their part in stopping this chaos.
But there are individuals in this beloved store — and nationwide the percentage could be as high as 45% — who are refusing to get vaccinated, for a host of reasons. There are media outlets openly politicizing the vaccinations, and suggesting a broader manipulation.
Not vaccinating puts our population at risk still. There are plenty of us walking into businesses with compromised immune systems (even those currently being treated for cancer), and other medical conditions that make them susceptible to COVID.
Putting them at risk is wrong.
Twice a week, Gov. Phil Scott and Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, have stood before a legion of journalists, answering questions about vaccinations. They have cited data and science every time, because — without uttering the clause — it is irrefutable. It demonstrates the need. The numbers tell the story, and Vermont’s numbers — save a period where we did not act responsibly as a population — have been the gold standard for the nation. In fact, the number of COVID-related deaths in Vermont remains to this day around 250 — no other state has fewer deaths. The next lowest is Alaska at 362; Hawaii is at 492. That is a remarkable statistic by itself. Nationwide, the death count attributable to COVID is well over 580,000.
So we are doing something right. Right?
Employers can apply pressure by offering incentives to employees who can prove they have been vaccinated. Or everyone in the office can wear masks — from now on — to be protected from those individuals unwilling to get the vaccination.
We understand there are concerns.
But we also know — from the ink spilled on these pages, day in and day out — that there are resources available to reassure those who remain concerned.
We are not your employer. But we are going to tell you: If you want things to return to some semblance of normal — at your workplace, at home and hanging out with your friends — get vaccinated.
If you don’t, it could be a very long summer … for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.