When you spend your time trying to ensure public accountability and transparency, it's good to know the governor thinks the same as you do.
This newspaper spoke out against a bill that, as drafted, would allow for defendants up to age 20 to avoid public disclosure for a long list of serious crimes in Vermont like DUI fatal car crashes, domestic abuse, hate crimes, lewd conduct, embezzlement and much more.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, vetoed S.107 “siding with greater transparency for all Vermonters while also allowing for more time on this important issue,” said Lisa Loomis, editor of The Valley Reporter and president of the Vermont Press Association.
The governor's veto letter is very clear and thoughtful as to why the bill as passed needs more consideration. He said there are bigger societal issues needing to be addressed.
We opine in this space most days, offering lawmakers plenty of other topics that are more important to Vermonters. Likewise, far too often, we have to use this space to defend precisely why we need transparency and accountability.
Loomis is correct in her assessment: There were serious public transparency problems with the bill and the veto will allow time to address those issues. It will also allow a chance for more involvement by those that deal with these criminal cases.
The VPA was among the groups and individuals that found some inconsistency with legislation allowing criminals up to age 20 to be tried in juvenile court because they apparently lacked maturity. Yet at the same time, there was legislation approved to allow 16-year-olds (and those just about to turn 16) to vote at Vermont Town Meetings and to serve as select board members, town treasurer and other positions through the Brattleboro Town Charter.
We agree the state needs to have relevant changes made to the Vermont juvenile justice system. Case and point was demonstrated in the testimony: Last September a 16-year-old licensed driver crossed a double yellow line on U.S. 7 in Charlotte and killed the retired Ferrisburgh Town Clerk and his wife, police said.
Little could be done. The county prosecutor refused to send the case to adult court like in other similar cases through the years in Vermont. The case of Isabel Seward, 16, of Atlanta, apparently went to juvenile court, which — officials have said — has few options since Vermont closed its juvenile jail last year and does not have many, if any, relevant long-term programs.
In addition, the day after Seward’s name was released by Vermont State Police, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling directed a gag order on all State Police, preventing them from providing any news releases with names of juveniles, including if they are killed or injured. As written, that order also appears to restrict public release about child abductions, AMBER Alerts, missing skiers, overdue hunters and other cases involving children. Schirling’s gag order remains in effect today.
All along, the Vermont Judiciary has maintained Seward’s name and information are public. And Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan sided with public transparency in the Seward case.
State Police noted Seward might face legal action in Vermont Family Court as a juvenile, which would be confidential. Among limited options available in juvenile court, the judge could impose counseling or community service, according to lawyers and others familiar with family court proceedings. The Vermont Department for Children and Families would be expected to monitor a juvenile long distance for the court.
In the end, Vermont State Police did issue Seward a $220 ticket for the fatal crash.
In his veto letter, Scott stated, “Three years ago, I signed legislation intended to give young adults who had become involved in the criminal justice system certain protections meant for juveniles. At the time, I was assured that, prior to the automatic increases in age prescribed in the bill, plans would be in place to provide access to the rehabilitation, services, housing and other supports needed to both hold these young adults accountable and help them stay out of the criminal justice system in the future. … This has not yet been the case.”
The governor did not assign blame: “I want to be clear: I’m not blaming the Legislature or the Judiciary for these gaps. All three branches of government need to bring more focus to this issue if we are going to provide the combination of accountability, tools and services needed to ensure justice and give young offenders a second chance. … For these reasons, I believe we need to take a step back and assess Vermont’s 'raise the age' policy, the gaps that exist in our systems and the unintended consequences of a piecemeal approach on the health and safety of our communities, victims and the offenders we are attempting to help. I see S.107 as deepening this piecemeal approach.”
We could not agree more.
