Thank you.

We never get to say this: “No news is good news.” If we could plaster it across the top of the front page in 80-point type — “Dewey Defeats Truman”-style — we would.
Sunday proved to be a non-news day. For all intents and purposes, it was not supposed to be. You would not know it given the number of members of the Vermont media who attended what was touted as one of 51 rallies in the state capitals and the District of Columbia to show further support for Donald Trump. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, among other law enforcement agencies, had suggested that these rallies could include armed citizens, all of them exercising their constitutional rights both to assemble and free speech.
The media had put plans in place. And contingencies. They were there to chronicle.
Law enforcement had plans in place. And contingencies. They were there to protect.
Businesses in the Capital City had closed, in many cases out of fear. Citizens stayed off the streets, the visions of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol burned into their memories, changing their psyches. They did not want to be part of this ugly chapter of history.
And yet, despite a formidable — perhaps unprecedented show of law enforcement — patrolling the Capital City and around our beloved, little Capitol building, the event was a dud.
A dud. A total non-story. A bust.
It was proved to be the inverse of the hype that had everyone on pins and needles, fearing the worst, including an angry destructive mob, bloodshed and more.
Because why wouldn’t we be worried about such a thing happening? Days before five people had died in Washington, D.C., when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress’ certification of the Electoral College votes.
Those scenes were fresh. The images of violence and betrayal were right there, front and center. Still haunting us all in high-definition. It was not unimaginable that the violence would make a show on the State House lawn, bloodying the promenade and capitol steps, extending the uprising further, and bringing it home, where we were vulnerable and constantly telling ourselves, “it won’t happen here.”
It was very much expected.
So when, on a beautiful Sunday morning — quiet, snowy and quaint — there was nothing to suggest a problem, except for the snowy patrols of well-equipped law enforcement carrying automatic weapons, there was relief.
And we call it that from the bottom of our hearts, and with sincerity.
Thank you.
Maybe it was the snowy drive required to the Capital City on a coveted day off on a long weekend.
Or it was all of the negative attention and scores of arrests from Washington, D.C.
Or the threats of sedition or further arrests if similar things happened elsewhere.
Or it was football playoffs.
Or, honestly, it was any other reason than trekking to Montpelier to make a scene. No guns. No need to assemble. No need to make things worse, more tense, in the world.
Sure, not showing up could have been to make law enforcement and the media look like they were overreacting.
It could be that there is something else, something more pronounced and effective coming for the approaching inauguration.
Or, and the cautious optimists in us say it, unequivocally, that this was Vermonters being Vermonters, and seeing a populace on edge, fearful for reasons that are rooted in politics — not based in reason or facts. It was exercising the decision to make the right decision.
Regardless of the reasons why, Vermonters are grateful that Sunday was simply a beautiful snowy day in Montpelier, with a relatively quiet morning — a few dog-walkers, a few skiers, and a few people driving though town eager to gawk at spectacle.
No such luck.
Sunday had the potential for being a recipe for disaster: anger, hype, factions and a smattering of threats against public officials, law enforcement, the media.
We want to believe that people upset with the results of the recent election are opting to use the democratic process in the future to exercise their right to grieve and protest by ousting individuals in the most peaceable way to change a government: democracy.
For a peaceful Sunday, on a beautiful morning in Montpelier, Vermont, we say thank you for keeping it as such. The quality of life — the quiet, the calm, the beauty of such a glorious day — was a relief for so many.
For such a blessing in such hard times, we thank you for finding another way.
