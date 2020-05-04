We have been very fortunate in recent weeks that this page has seen a lot of activity. It would seem that self-isolation gives people ample time to think about topics and then sound off on them.
It has generated a wealth of riches for us.
Typically, owners and publishers — the bean counters — will tell you that it is the bottom line that defines the success of a newspaper. But to many of us working tirelessly to produce content that is informative and important at the same time, a lively editorial page is a sure sign that a newspaper is a making a difference.
We have been delighted that so many of you have chosen to speak out. Sometimes, letter writers are short and to the point; others take a fair amount of time to articulate their thoughts. Neither is wrong, as far as we are concerned.
It is a mixed blessing that we have been able to publish so many letters and commentaries. The pandemic has choked off a lot of the revenue that would have otherwise come from our loyal, local subscribers. And while we temporarily cut back on production days — from five to three — we have kept the papers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as robust as possible, packing them with news, features, sports, arts and your local voices. On Tuesday and Thursday of last week, for example, we devoted nearly three full pages to public opinion and discussion. On Saturday, it was a full four pages in Perspective. (Keep in mind, pre-pandemic, we usually devoted one page per day to letters and commentaries; three pages on the weekend.)
This uptick has been productive on many levels.
First, by its design, it has given individuals a voice. A few people have even prefaced their letters by stating, “I have never written one of these before” or “I am so grateful for the opportunity.” We do not judge why people write (unless it is an obvious personal attack or hate-filled rant, and we won’t publish those anyway). And we are grateful for as many opinions as possible. The more voices, the better the dialogue and the stronger the community.
Second, the issues have been compelling. Whether it has been raising awareness about COVID-19 and the pandemic’s lasting impact on our community, or it is concern over the state of budgets, master plans or the state college system — the range has been tremendous.
Third, opinions beget opinions. Because there have been so many letters and op-eds, we are getting more responses. That is creating the give and take that is a discussion and not a position only leveraged by partisanship or polarization.
There is some of that, but it is mostly the minority.
And lastly, for no other reason except to underscore the points above, the dialogue has, for the most part, been done with respect and civility.
What we seem to have learned from this exercise in civic engagement is that we can actually agree to disagree. In this day and age, in this political climate and amid such pronounced fear and anxiety, we are all pulling at the threads of uncertainty with a calculated interest in what will be revealed next. We seem to crave like minds and poke at the big what ifs ahead. That is natural and, honestly, a delight for us to facilitate.
Even though we can’t be together, we can push up against one another on the editorial page and say what we feel needs to be said. And we can do that under Freedom of Speech, and we can disseminate it under Freedom of the Press — two protections we cannot live without.
We urge you to express yourself here. If you are a first-timer, there are a few rules: Letters to the editor should be no more than 250 words; all letters need to be signed and include a hometown and phone number or email address for verification; there is no place here for personal attacks or hate speech; all letters and commentaries are subject to editing and fact-checking; base your argument on facts, not innuendo or hearsay.
And we would urge you to think about this: Don’t just regurgitate the party line; offer up an argument or defense; and use the opportunity to engage this community in such a way that you offer a different thought or perspective, or you move an old conversation forward.
We relish the opportunity to provide the stage. You are proving how essential our success should be.
