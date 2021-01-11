As today's edition can attest, people are upset.
The letters to the editor and commentaries are coming to us in record numbers.
The writers say they are sad.
They say they are shocked.
They say they are mad.
They say they are afraid of what could happen next.
They say this was all rather predictable – maybe even expected.
And yet, the chorus of voices expressing concern over the state of our nation right now, are diverse and unique. They each bring a set of circumstances – context, if you will – to their point of view. They are shaped by their own life experiences, their own travels, the books they grew up with and read today.
We are all trying to process these moments in history, and to gauge the ripples that they create.
Conviction certainly continues to drive wedges into the divisions of America.
And yet a few contributors to these pages pointed out that there are two bigger issues than being right or wrong. First, we need to examine how we got to this point and dissect the hate some of us prescribe to this moment. And second, how did we not see this coming?
It comes down to equity. Or, more specifically, inequity. As a nation, we seem to feel that there are individuals who do not deserve; and there are individuals who believe they are entitled. So we use race, class, gender to define ourselves, and attach ourselves to certain privilege. And then say – loudly – that we are right. Never that we are equal. Always that we are right (or at least that others are wrong).
Hell, yes, that's something to be mad about.
And shocked.
And sad.
Because from the uncertainty that we have built into this nation because of all of these inequities, regardless of our individual reasons or points of view is at a boiling point.
Now we are intolerant – blinded by fear and anger. We are defensive – because we cannot see an easy way out. The chemistry assumes a toxic outcome.
But as many of the contributors have noted – some rather eloquently, at times – that in the face of adversity, we need to remember four things.
First, we must remember history. Scholars keep pointing to moments in history where democracies allowed themselves to be too vulnerable to turn around. And there are the grossest of tragedies that come from the tendrils of hate that the world has repeatedly insisted must never happen again.
Second, we must talk to one another. We may disagree, but that does not mean we are so diametrically opposed that we cannot co-exist as one people. We must speak from the heart and do our best to listen and acknowledge. We are not required to be swayed but rather willing to acknowledge perspectives we do not share. (Because, friends, that is usually where the root of inequity can be found.)
Third, we must accept these points of view. If you have read this far, you likely will take the time and expend the energy to read the commentaries and letters from everyday Americans trying to process their sadness and anger. Read with empathy. Read with a level of compassion. Read between the lines, and allow yourself to understand from where this uncertainty comes from. It is too easy to say, it's black and white. Life is shades of grey, and that is where the majority of us find ourselves.
Fourth, act. That does not mean arm yourself like some people are doing. That means think about what you do want after this moment in our history has passed us by. Think about what steps can be taken to get to that place more cohesively. Wouldn't it be amazing (and not just idealistic and Pollyanna-like) if we could come together and give a good run at breaking down the silos, and allow equity to find its proper mix.
How many times in the last few days have you heard – or thought – what is the end game? What do they want, regardless of what side you are on?
We are convinced of four outcomes:
You do not want to be sad about our nation.
You do not want to feel shocked anymore.
You don't like feeling mad at people around you.
And you don't want to be afraid of what could happen next.
You'd rather expect to be united, and strong, and prospering, and working together for tomorrows that we all need, want and deserve.
