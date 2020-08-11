Taking its toll
So apparently, COVID is taking another kind of toll.
A review by Kaiser Health Network and The Associated Press has found at least 49 state and local public health leaders who have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 23 states. The list grew by more than 20 people since the AP and KHN started keeping track in June.
The article opens: “Vilified, threatened with violence or in some cases suffering from burnout, dozens of state and local public health officials around the U.S. have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.”
It points to one of the latest departures — this past weekend — when California’s public health director was ousted following a technical glitch that caused a delay in reporting virus test results — information used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.
And last week, New York City’s health commissioner was replaced after months of friction with the police department and City Hall.
This is concerning for obvious reasons. The very people entrusted with monitoring the pandemic and its effects on our communities are finding themselves feeling unsupported, neglected and attacked by an unforgiving public.
It makes one wonder how essential workers — health care professionals, store clerks, postal carriers, and even journalists — are feeling about their job. And as we have seen in recent days, teachers and school workers across Vermont and the nation are voicing their concerns that they, too, will not be able to do their jobs in a safe and meaningful way.
The AP/KHN review points not just to an issue of morale, but of process.
The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called the numbers in the article “stunning.” He said they reflect burnout, as well as attacks on public health experts and institutions from the highest levels of government, including from President Donald Trump, who has sidelined the CDC during the pandemic.
“The overall tone toward public health in the U.S. is so hostile that it has kind of emboldened people to make these attacks,” the official was quoted as saying.
The past few months have been “frustrating and tiring and disheartening” for public health officials, said former West Virginia public health commissioner Dr. Cathy Slemp, who was forced to resign by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in June.
“You care about community, and you’re committed to the work you do and societal role that you’re given. You feel a duty to serve, and yet it’s really hard in the current environment,” Slemp told the AP this week.
But this all feels counter-intuitive, no?
We need public health expertise more than ever. We are facing the largest public health challenge in the modern age.
Just consider, as of Monday, confirmed infections in the United States stood at more than 5 million, with deaths topping 163,000, the highest in the world, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University researchers. The confirmed number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million.
So why the backlash against public health officials?
“Many of the firings and resignations have to do with conflicts over mask orders or shutdowns to enforce social distancing,” the AP reported. “Despite the scientific evidence that such measures help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, many politicians and others have argued they are not needed, no matter what health experts tell them.”
That means the toll we are seeing in the American workforce that depends on expertise in this case has come down to a threat of politics.
Yes, some health officials said they were stepping down for family reasons, and some left for jobs at other agencies, such as the CDC. Some said they were let go because of what higher-ups said was poor leadership or a failure to do their job. Others have complained that they were overworked; a few, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have received death threats and intimidation in the form of harassment.
People across this nation are dying because of “uncomfortable truths.” That kind of ignorance can not be endured.
