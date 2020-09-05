An article by the Associated Press this week details what we already know: Mental health therapists’ caseloads are bulging.
Vermont is tracking with the rest of the nation as the pandemic grinds on. Waiting lists for appointments are growing. Anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the coronavirus crisis, researchers say.
According to the AP, in the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things. That’s double the rate from a different survey two years ago, Boston University researchers wrote in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
The study did not ask about any diagnosis they might have received, and for many people, the problem is mostly angst rather than full-blown psychiatric illness. But experts say the feeling is genuine and deserving of professional help.
For some people, it stems from lost loved ones and the financial distress and social isolation the outbreak has caused. Experts say Americans are also feeling anxiety about the racial and political upheaval of the past few months, though the BU study was conducted before the recent tumult.
We only have so much bandwidth to comprehend a global outbreak that has caused more than 850,000 deaths and almost 26 million confirmed infections. U.S. cases total 6 million, with about 185,000 deaths. We see right here in our neighborhoods and communities, the crisis has also thrown many out of work (millions nationwide), and is crippling the economy and forced shutdowns of bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms — outlets for letting off steam and socializing.
Calls from March through July to the U.S. government-funded Disaster Distress Helpline, which offers counseling and emotional support, surged 335% from the same period last year.
The JAMA article finds that while not all calls are COVID-19-related, many people have sought help for anxiety and fear about getting the virus, distress over being diagnosed, or anguish over the illness or death of a loved one, she said.
The BU study involved a survey of 1,440 U.S. adults questioned about depression symptoms in early April. Symptoms were most common in young adults, low-income participants and in those who reported several outbreak-related troubles, including financial problems, lost jobs or COVID-19 deaths of relatives. Almost 1,000 participants had experienced at least of three such struggles.
Unsurprisingly, the study results echo research from China early in the outbreak, and studies done during the Ebola and SARS crises and after major hurricanes and 9/11.
Unfortunately, the study may not be an accurate reflection of the nation. The survey was done before the U.S. spike in civil unrest, including the May 24 death of George Floyd, who authorities say was killed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for close to 9 minutes.
That unrest has most certainly contributed to American angst. And with more people at home and watching (and obsessing) over the news, the toll taken on our well-being is significant.
According to the AP, at Cityscape Counseling in Chicago, the new client caseload jumped from 95 to 148 during the past two months. The group’s 17 therapists see about 500 clients a week, and additional therapists have needed to be hired.
Across Vermont, services available to individuals suffering from anxiety, depression and mental illness are reporting similar spikes.
There has also been a trend toward more overdosing and substance abuse, state experts say.
The Vermont Department of Health released the Social Autopsy Report, an in-depth look at how those who died of a drug-related overdose interacted with state agencies, and where improvements in the state’s efforts can be made. The report examines data from 2017, when 109 Vermonters died of an accidental or undetermined drug overdose. The report found that of those who did, nearly all had an interaction with at least one agency in the years before they died (98%). Two-thirds interacted with three or more state agencies, including the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the Department of Vermont Health Access.
That data is two years old. The trend has, undoubtedly, worsened, especially during the past nine months.
These demands on us cannot be taken lightly. These are difficult times even in the best-case scenario. But we would be remiss to believe that everything is OK.
We all need help coping with the stress of 2020. It is important to know you are not alone, and it will be all right.
