We like to say kids are resilient. For certain, the pandemic tested that.
But the most recent Kids Count shows that in the years leading up to the pandemic, Vermont kids were feeling stress.
Vermont ranked fifth in child well-being, according to the most recent 50-state report of household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation that analyzes how children and families are faring.
It found children in Vermont — and across America — are in the midst of a mental health crisis, struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels.
“This year’s annual resource focuses on youth mental health, concurring with a recent assessment by the U.S. surgeon general that conditions amount to a youth ‘mental health pandemic,’ a news release on the report noted.
According to the release, the report presents data indicating that in Vermont between 2016 and 2020, the number of 3- to 17-year-olds experiencing depression or anxiety already had increased by 40%, from 13.7% to 19.2%.
“These data are not even reflective of the acute and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that this was a pre-existing trend that has worsened in the last two years,” said Sarah Teel, research director at Voices for Vermont’s Children, an independent nonprofit child advocacy organization. “Children right now are growing up at the intersection of global, national, and local crises, from climate change to school teaching shortages, and the impact this is having on their mental health cannot be understated.”
The release notes that according to Vermont’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey report, compiled with data collected in 2019, 31% of ninth- to 12th-graders and 23% of sixth- through eighth-graders reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row in the previous year. For LGBTQ students, the high school rate was 63% and the middle school rate was 58%. Students of color also had a higher rate: 34% in high school and 30% in middle school, pointing to the cumulative pressures facing specific populations of students and the need to think contextually about mental health supports, it states.
That these mental health trends exist despite Vermont’s ranking fifth overall in the country for child-well being is notable and points to the pervasiveness of this crisis. Each year, the Data Book presents national and state data from 16 indicators in four domains — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors — and ranks the states according to how children are faring overall. The data in this year’s report are a mix of pre-pandemic and more recent figures, and are the latest available.
In addition to the fifth-place overall ranking, the report places Vermont: 12th in the economic well-being domain; fifth in education; third in health; and third in family and community.
According to the release, additional notable data points include:
— In the economic well-being domain, Vermont ranks 23rd for households experiencing a high housing cost burden, with an estimated 31,000 kids (26%) in households where 30% or more of the household income is spent on housing costs. An estimated 30,000 kids (26%) of kids are also living in households where no parent has full-time, year-round employment (the national rate is 27%). These two economic security indicators are responsible for the 12th-place ranking in that domain, as the state ranks 4th for the number of children in poverty (12% in 2016-2020; about 14,000 kids) and also ranks 4th for the number of young people ages 16-19 who are disconnected from both school and work (2,000 young adults).
— Vermont ranks second (after Massachusetts) for the number of children lacking health insurance — an estimated 2,000 kids. Enrolling just over 800 additional children in health insurance would move Vermont to the top spot for this indicator.
— Between 2016-2020, 43% of 3- and 4-year-old children were not enrolled in preschool in Vermont; the national rate during the same time period was 53%.
We commend Voices for Vermont’s Children in urging policymakers to prioritize meeting kids’ basic needs; ensure every child has access to the mental health care they need, when and where they need it; bolster mental health care that takes into account young people’s experiences and identities; adequately fund Vermont’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, Reach Up; leverage Vermont’s existing community schools framework; and fund and support existing equity initiatives and policies established by the state of Vermont to ensure robust implementation and impact.
Go online to bit.ly/KidsCountDataBook to read the report.
