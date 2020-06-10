At the Black Lives March rallies around Vermont, and across the nation, one of the predominant messages has been to “defund the police.”
In fact, a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, promising to create a new system of public safety in a city where law enforcement has long been accused of racism. It has dominated the news.
These are serious times requiring serious change. But we would argue that hitting a reset button on law enforcement raises more questions, especially about where in our communities the services they provide might go. Today’s police, as any officer working in Vermont can attest, is as much about providing social service as it is protecting and serving.
Certainly, partnerships with social service organizations that provide mental health and wraparound services for our vulnerable populations can be expanded and better funded. And the argument can be made that police across the board could receive as much training as possible toward deescalation techniques. But law enforcement advocates point out that to enforce many laws where serious — often violent crimes — are committed, someone needs to police situations.
James M. Casey was a police officer and FBI agent for 32 years. He served on the National Security Council in 2004-05, and retired as the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Jacksonville Division in 2012. In The Hill this week, he wrote, “Cities calling for the disbanding or defunding of police forces are discussing the concept of utilizing a safety officer or social worker to deal with crime. This is not a new idea; cities have deployed social workers and mental health professionals before, but they must do so along with — not instead of — the police because of the dangerous nature of many calls. Broadly speaking, there are four general categories of calls to the police: actual crimes, some violent, including traffic offenses; substance abuse; mental health; and nuisance calls (such as barking dogs).”
He went on: “Disband the police, and nobody responds to the first category of calls. The second and third often require a police officer’s presence because of the propensity for violence or criminal acts. The fourth could be accomplished by a community service officer, which some departments have. Most social workers and mental health professionals do not sign up for careers that include being dispatched into dangerous situations, sometimes in the middle of the night.”
Were it not for the roughly 700,000 sworn officers in more than 12,000 local police departments, Casey argued, we would slip into anarchy. “The mantra “Defund the police” is not a serious proposal and needs to stop. No community in the country could go 24 hours without police,” he wrote.
However, Dionne Searcey, a reporter for The New York Times, provided a breakdown of what “defunding” means in modern terms.
Searcey writes, “Calls to defund police departments are generally seeking spending cuts to police forces that have consumed ever-larger shares of city budgets in many cities and towns. … Many activists want money now spent on overtime for the police or on buying expensive equipment for police departments to be shifted to programs related to mental health, housing and education — areas that the activists say with sufficient money could bring about systemic societal change and cut down on crime and violence.”
But Searcey acknowledges there are those who are calling for more specific, targeted actions.
“Leaders in different cities have advocated various specific plans, but generally speaking, the calls aim to reimagine public safety tactics in ways that are different from traditional police forces. Activists say their intent is to ensure safety and justice but to wind up with a different system. Years of consent decrees and investigations into human rights violations by police departments have yielded little change, they say, so a more fundamental shift is needed.”
Some proposals call for ending no-knock warrants and military-style raids. Others seek to restrict the flow of military-style gear to police departments and change police tactics used against protesters, according to Searcey’s article. One group described an idea for policing in which people attending events look out for one another but emergency workers are standing by in the background, handing out water and ready to step in if needed, she wrote.
There have been some examples of success but too few.
In Austin, Texas, 911 calls are answered by operators who inquire whether the caller needs police, fire or mental health services. In Eugene, Oregon, Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets deploys a medic and a crisis worker with mental health training to emergency calls.
Casey and others maintain the police cannot be an occupying force separate and apart from the citizens they serve because they are a part of the community, too.
The debate will rage on, and should. It will raise interesting questions about priorities in society, and within our individual communities.
