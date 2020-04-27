The following editorial first appeared in the Valley Reporter:
In the midst of this time of self-isolation and social distancing during COVID-19 our lives have changed in so many ways that it’s hard to keep up.
A lot of these changes have been difficult and scary and painful. But at least one change in how Vermont conducts itself has been good and that has been the way Vermont’s elected leaders communicate with us.
With his three-times-a-week press conference, Gov. Phil Scott and his cabinet have been providing unparalleled access to the information they are using to guide their decisions.
Governor Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine are standing at the podium for 90 minutes to two hours three times a week fielding calls from print, broadcast and digital journalists from all over the state. Oftentimes other cabinet members are present either in person or by phone.
By demonstrating such willingness to answer every single question from every corner of the state, Scott and his team are providing all journalists with a vast amount of information that they disseminate to their communities, improving all Vermonters’ awareness and information during this pandemic.
And that’s a good thing. Far too often, only a handful of media outlets cover press conferences. Now that journalists are encouraged to call in versus attend in person, participation is much more extensive and inclusive and this will change how newsgathering takes place in Vermont going forward.
It helps all of us to hear the concerns and questions asked by reporters from other parts of the state. It gives all of us a fuller picture of what is happening and what is important during this challenging time.
Clearly the governor and his cabinet and staff have an enormous amount on their plates, yet, following the governor’s example, they are taking the time to respond to every question they are asked.
Compare these extremely informative and useful press conferences with what is happening at the national level where journalists are berated and scolded and talked over. We’re lucky here in Vermont that getting critical information to the public is such a high priority for the Scott administration.
That’s a real silver lining.
In other views ...
The New Haven Register in Connecticut had this to say recently:
The coronavirus pandemic underscores how utterly interconnected we are on this planet. Manmade borders, political beliefs, religion, gender, age, profession — none holds sway over an undiscriminating deadly virus.
And so in fighting the coronavirus we unite. The same sense of common purpose must be engaged — widespread — to fight for Earth’s future.
The altered environment is a slower-moving tragedy than the current pandemic, but every bit as deadly. Ultimately, even more so.
The alarm about climate change from global warming has been sounded for years as scientists document the melting of the polar ice caps, which has far-reaching implications for weather patterns, economics and health. But the response, despite the scientific evidence, has been mixed.
Some, even in high places, deny this is a manmade problem. Denial, however, will not stop the severe weather-related eruptions around the world, from powerful hurricanes and tornadoes to vast wildfires.
One would expect that 50 years after the first Earth Day was observed we would be in a much better place of stewardship.
On April 22, 1970, people rose up to do something about the polluted air and water in this country. Smog blanketed cities on hot days, rivers ran colors from rampant industrial waste, wildlife was imperiled, as Rachel Carson warned about the use of pesticides in her 1962 book “Silent Spring.”
As a result, the Clean Water Act was enacted and the federal Environmental Protection Agency was formed. Regulations worked for the betterment of all.
We are concerned that any progress since the first Earth Day is unraveling before our eyes. The director of the EPA, a former lobbyist for the coal industry, has acted on administration goals to reduce helpful regulations, some under the mantle of dealing with the pandemic.
In March the EPA announced that power plants and factories could determine for themselves whether they could meet legal requirements for reporting air and water pollution. They could monitor themselves, no fines. The same month the EPA aggressively rolled back emission standards for vehicles. The list goes on.
Earth Day 2020 was celebrated virtually as social distancing prevents large gatherings. The theme of “climate action” is a rallying call for when we can reemerge.
We must re-energize and get active about fighting for the environment and saving Earth, for all its interconnected inhabitants.
