This is what Hearst Connecticut Media had to say about police accountability and transparency:
The powers granted to police in our society are enormous.
They decide, on the spot, who they think is breaking the law. They make decisions every day that have huge implications for their communities. They even have the ability to dispense violence, sometimes lethally.
There’s no question policing can be dangerous. The number of officers who lose their lives on the job is testament to that fact.
But we also should have high standards when it comes to officers’ behavior. Police departments, like anything else, are made up of people, with all their flaws and faults. We know that officers of the law do not always follow the law themselves.
So it’s disheartening to learn, as a Hearst Connecticut Media investigation found, that officers found to have broken protocols rarely face serious punishment. In looking at 1,800 internal charges of alleged officer misconduct at 29 local police departments across the state from 2015 to 2020, clear patterns emerge.
As the investigation found: About three-quarters of charges that led to a finding of misconduct resulted in a verbal warning, reprimand, counseling or order for more training. Only about 1 percent of sustained charges resulted in an officer being fired.
Most officers ended up facing no discipline because investigations could find no evidence of wrongdoing.
As anyone who has had a brush with the legal system knows, a charge is not the same as a conviction. It’s proper that a charge not backed up with evidence should not lead to discipline. But when a large majority of confirmed cases lead to minor punishments, that’s a sign that something is amiss.
Discussions about officer misconduct cases usually focus on instances where force was used. But the records examined in this investigation showed that only a small amount of misconduct cases fit that criteria. Many, though, were potentially serious, including lying, violating conflict of interest standards and larceny.
A common theme in cases both serious and minor is a lack of transparency. Even after requests to produce records were sent to local police departments, the results were often incomplete or vague. For members of the public, it can be impossible to know what has happened in regards to local officers and potential misconduct, since departments themselves decide who finds out what.
With so much authority vested in the hands of officers and departments, more accountability is needed. No one is arguing that every case of alleged misconduct should result in an officer being fired. There’s always good reason for proportionality.
But people need to be informed. The process should be less secretive, and answers should be forthcoming and easily available when an office does face discipline.
This investigation is far from an indictment of all departments or all officers. It’s encouraging that people who break the rules face consequences. But there’s good reason to think that punishments lack consistency, and that something more than a warning is often justified.
The only way to make that happen is to increase transparency. Police should make every effort to open these proceedings to greater scrutiny.
Portland Press Herald. June 24, 2021.
Editorial: Collins takes wrong side on voting rights
The Maine Republican left no room for compromise as states pass voter-suppression laws.
It was sad to see Maine Sen. Susan Collins on the wrong side of history Tuesday as she joined her Republican colleagues in blocking debate on a sweeping voting rights package.
S.1, or the For the People Act, is not a perfect bill, but it at least offered a chance to slow down voter-suppression efforts in Republican-controlled states, where unsubstantiated claims of election fraud are used to make it harder to vote, especially among African Americans, young adults and others who usually vote for Democrats.
Maine’s junior senator, Angus King, an independent, voted to bring the bill to the floor, but the Democrats could not clear the 60-vote hurdle that was needed. “I am deeply saddened by this outcome; voting rights should be America’s foundation, not a partisan fault line,” he said later.
Collins not only voted for the filibuster, but she also made a floor speech that put her firmly on the side of congressional inaction at a time when democracy is under attack.
She began her remarks by saying that she supports voting rights but not this bill. “In fact, S.1 would take away the rights of people in each of the 50 states to determine which election rules work best for their citizens,” Collins said.
But as she knows, the states do not have an unlimited right to decide which election rules they want to follow.
The Constitution puts limits on states that prevent them from excluding adult citizens from voting based on race or gender. And the Constitution explicitly tells Congress to protect those rights from state interference by passing laws.
You don’t expect to hear a “states’ rights” argument in support of voter suppression from a New Englander known as a moderate. It probably provided ideological cover for Republicans in places like Georgia, where lawmakers have actually scaled back access to the polls for some voters.
In her speech, Collins defended the Georgia law, which adjusts the rules on early and absentee voting in ways that may disproportionately affect residents of urban, Democratic-leaning counties. The law also took power away from local election boards and gave it to the Republican-controlled legislature.
Collins compared aspects of the new Georgia law to more-restrictive rules in other states, including President Biden’s home state of Delaware, which she says has fewer early voting days than Georgia. But that’s the wrong comparison.
Georgia’s law should be judged by whether it makes voting harder in 2022 than it was in 2020 for Georgians – especially for Black Georgians. And both Georgia and Delaware – along with every other state – should have to meet universal standards of ballot access, which can only come from Congress.
Collins chose not to support a compromise proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who had already announced that he would vote against the For the People Act as written. That gave him the leverage to propose a less expansive reform package that eliminated all of the elements in the original bill that Collins listed as objections in her speech.
Still, she did not sign on.
Manchin says he will keep looking for a bipartisan solution, but he can’t have heard anything from Collins on Tuesday to give him hope that Republicans are leaving any room for compromise.
