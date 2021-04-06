Honestly, people, what is wrong with our state? We thump our chests in pride over being the “first” to take action when it comes to human rights, political correctness and social justice. We claim to be a very educated and “woke” state. We say we are tolerant and inclusive.
And yet … we are so not.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott had to condemn the “racist response” to his administration’s decision to make Black, Indigenous and people of color 16 and older eligible for a coronavirus vaccine before residents of other races.
The state granted preferential vaccine access April 1 to the BIPOC community and anyone living in their households. The governor called their disparity in vaccination rates compared to non-Hispanic whites “unacceptable.”
About 20% of the state’s BIPOC population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with an about 33% vaccination rate for non-Hispanic white residents, Scott said.
“Vermont’s data currently shows the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) population is at increased risk of hospitalization from COVID-19. This is a population of our neighbors already facing health equity disadvantages as a result of historical inequities and injustices,” the statement reads.
“In addition to the greater risk of hospitalization among BIPOC community members, the pace of vaccination for these individuals is too far behind the white population. With a rate of 20.2% of the BIPOC population having received at least one dose of vaccine as compared with non-Hispanic Whites (33.4%), we need to do more to close this gap — both as a matter of equity and to help decrease the risk of hospitalizations,” the statement reads.
He went on: “These disparities are unacceptable to me. To address this, in coordination with the state’s health experts, I opened up vaccine registration to all members of the Vermont BIPOC community 16 years of age and older — as well as members of their household.”
Other states have tried with limited success to get COVID vaccines to people of color, who have been disproportionately killed and hospitalized by the virus.
According to Kaiser Health News, providing priority may not be enough to get more minority residents vaccinated — and could send the wrong message.
“Giving people of color priority eligibility may assuage liberal guilt, but it doesn’t address the real barriers to vaccination,” said Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist at NYU Langone Health and a former member of President Joe Biden’s COVID advisory board. “The reason for lower vaccination coverage in communities of color isn’t just because of where they are ‘in line’ for the vaccine. It’s also very much a question of access.”
Vaccination sites need to be more convenient to where these targeted populations live and work, and more education efforts are necessary so people know the shots are free and safe, she said.
“Explicitly giving people of color priority for vaccination could backfire,” Gounder said. “It could give some the impression that the vaccine is being rolled out to them first as a test. It could reinforce the fear that people of color are being used as guinea pigs for something new.”
Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said that’s why he has opposed using race as a risk factor to determine COVID vaccine eligibility.
But he sees signs that vaccine hesitancy is improving nationally and called Vermont’s new approach “admirable.” Still, he said, states should continue to use a range of options to get vaccines to minority communities, such as providing vaccination sites in Black neighborhoods and places that residents trust, like churches.
Keep in mind: Blacks make up about 2% of Vermont’s population and 4% of its COVID infections, but they have received 1% of the state’s vaccines.
“Since states are really not doing well on equity, other strategies are welcome at this point,” said Jen Kates, director of global health and HIV policy at Kaiser Health News.
Yet there’s another reason public health officials have balked at explicitly giving people of color vaccine priority. “It could be politically sensitive,” she said.
Our governor is correct: “That is no excuse, however, to resort to hateful attacks on fellow Vermonters — especially those comments including racist slurs. … Words matter. I encourage everyone to consider the meaning of their words from another person’s point of view, as well as the consequences of how our own words can impact the well-being of others. In a time when technology is one of the only ways many can maintain connection, I implore all of us to respect one another.”
Not doing so is exactly what is wrong with our state. And we should be ashamed of it.
