Now that the legislative session is underway, the clock to adjournment in May starts clicking. As predictable as clockwork, we expect the State of the State address (this afternoon) by the governor, followed in a couple of weeks by his annual budget address.
Legislative committees sort through proposed bills to determine which ones hit the floor of the respective chambers. Then, on Town Meeting Day, the first Tuesday in March, there is a break (the half-way point in the session) and Crossover Day gives floor debate to proposed laws that made it that far into the process.
There is always high drama (and there will be again this year) over the governor’s proposed budget versus what lawmakers think the priorities ought to be (think Republican governor and Democratic majority in the House and Senate).
Usually, while lawmakers are enduring their five month-stint, there is some push on a social issue, as well as annual attacks on elephants in the room, including state pensions, tax reform and now, climate action.
Journalists who follow the State House antics love the drama. They thrive on the behind the scenes bickering and lobbying — even when it is being done remotely.
The pandemic has placed a pall over the process again, reminding us all that the virus does not discriminate and it is eager to spread without steps toward mitigation. Every day, more Vermonters (and Americans and citizens of the world) are dying, and so such public service is awarded a certain gravitas because of the urgency and seriousness required to push through.
When the clock starts on the session, it also signals deadlines for our local and school officials. Proposed town and school district budgets need to be finalized so they can be warned and put on Town Meeting Day ballots.
Individuals eager to serve their community have to take out petitions and gather enough signatures also to appear on the ballot. And in the case of contested races, they need to refine their positions, and be at the ready to differentiate themselves from their rivals.
Winter in Vermont is layered in politics as much as snow. It also seems to require a lot of plowing and heavy lifting at key intervals.
As citizens, it is easy to turn a blind eye to the process of governing. It can be tedious. It can feel as if every day is just a quarter turn of a screw. Ultimately, over time, each screw has been put into place that has built a new structure of ordinances, rules, mandates and laws under which we must live and work.
Most people raise a fist in frustration late in the process, when a decision has been vetted, debated in public hearings, as well as in the media. If we want to be engaged in the process, we have to choose to be.
Governing is a very public process — from the act of voting to put someone into a position of power; and then allowing that person to vote on behalf of a constituency. (If only it were that easy.)
That parenthetical snark is part and parcel to why citizens need to be paying attention to what is being said and done on their behalf. We cannot parachute in after the fact and declare the process went sideways when there are always ample opportunities along the way to say, “Really”?
Local meetings are warned. As long as your community is observing the Open Meeting Law (which they are obligated to do, by the way), agendas should be posted around town, and on the town’s website. The same is true for your local school district. Public access television and the local media usually cover public meetings — PEG will go gavel to gavel, and you can watch it later; and then, a few days later, the draft minutes of the meeting are required to be posted so members of the public can see what decisions have been made. (Of course, not all towns follow the rules, or even Robert’s Rules of Order, and will justify their own “process” — holding illegal meetings or improperly using executive session to keep controversial conversations from being aired publicly.
Lawmakers at the State House follow similar rules, but are held far more accountable than local officials holding meetings in the back of town hall on Monday evening. Legislators push through more proposals and sit through far more (and longer) debates.
But that is their role: to hear all sides of an issue and decide what works in the best interest of their constituency (or at the local level, the voter).
In November 2020, 73% of Vermonters voted. It was a record turnout. Usually, the average voter turnout is far less. Civic engagement — being a part of the budget process, or making of a law — is often minimal.
It should not be. As we see, every year, the clock is ticking toward changes being made on our behalf. Be sure you choose to be part of the process and not the one shaking your fist at it later.
