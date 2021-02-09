It is alarming to see that the number of COVID cases is not going down. We have been banking on the opposite. We are looking to have the economy restart. We are looking forward to local winter sports. We were hoping the vaccine distribution would start to stem the flow of cases.
But everything takes time, and we are impatient.
It makes 10 months of lockdown feel like an eternity — a jail sentence.
And yet, in jails, we have witnessed a concentrated microcosm of what is happening elsewhere. No one is immune, even isolated populations. In fact, Vermont has seen COVID cases repeatedly showing up in statewide facilities, and in prisons out of state, where Vermont prisoners are being held.
The Associated Press last weekend published a startling investigation that pointed to an unprecedented string of U.S. executions and a spike in COVID cases among death row inmates.
Seventy percent in fact.
Records obtained by The Associated Press show employees at an Indiana prison complex where 13 executions were carried out during six months had contact with inmates and other people infected with the coronavirus, but were able to refuse testing and declined to participate in contact-tracing efforts and were still permitted to return to their work assignments.
Other staff members, including those brought in to help with executions, also spread tips to their colleagues about how they could avoid quarantines and skirt public health guidance from the federal government and Indiana health officials.
The executions at the close of the Trump presidency likely acted as a superspreader event. It was something health experts warned could happen when the Justice Department insisted on resuming executions during a pandemic.
According to the AP analysis on the topic, “It’s impossible to know precisely who introduced the infections and how they started to spread, in part because prisons officials didn’t consistently do contact tracing and haven’t been fully transparent about the number of cases. But medical experts say it’s likely the executioners and support staff, many of whom traveled from prisons in other states with their own virus outbreaks, triggered or contributed both in the Terre Haute penitentiary and beyond the prison walls.”
Of the 47 people on death row, 33 tested positive between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20, becoming infected soon after the executions of Alfred Bourgeois on Dec. 11 and Brandon Bernard on Dec. 10, according to Colorado-based attorney Madeline Cohen, who compiled the names of those who tested positive by reaching out to other federal death row lawyers. Other lawyers, as well as activists in contact with death row inmates, reported to AP that they were told a large number of death row inmates tested positive in mid-December.
In addition, at least a dozen other people, including execution team members, media witnesses and a spiritual adviser, tested positive within the incubation period of the virus, meeting the criteria of a superspreader event, in which one or more individuals trigger an outbreak that spreads to many others outside their circle of acquaintances. The tally could be far higher, but without contact tracing it’s impossible to be sure.
Also, active inmate cases at the Indiana penitentiary spiked from just three on Nov. 19 — the day Orlando Cordia Hall was put to death — to 406 on Dec. 29, which was 18 days after Bourgeois’ execution, according to Bureau of Prisons data. The data includes the inmates at the high-security penitentiary, though the Bureau of Prisons has never said whether it included Death Row inmates in that count, according to the AP.
In all, 726 of the approximately 1,200 inmates at the United States Penitentiary at Terre Haute have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to Bureau of Prisons data. Of those inmates, 692 have recovered.
There are plenty of arguments against capital punishment. But this might just be an argument for a delay in any executions until after the pandemic.
Up to this point, all requests to do so have been rebuffed repeatedly and their litigation failed.
Fortunately, no more executions have yet been scheduled under Biden.
At a minimum, we can say there have been two killing sprees. And perhaps with some restraint, common sense, and a review or our actual senses, we might come to some different conclusions before we proceed once again.
