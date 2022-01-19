We agree with the way Gov. Phil Scott framed his budget address on Tuesday.
The state has significant challenges that have prevented it from moving forward.
This is a critical moment in investing in the state's future, if there is a silver lining to COVID.
And if the opportunity is squandered, Vermonters, as well as political scientists and historians, will always be able to point to this moment, and these elected officials, for the failing.
Never in modern history have states been afforded a reset button at the expense of the federal government. The cans that have been kicked down the road administration after administration can now be added to a list and actually prioritized.
What Gov. Scott did was present a $7.7 billion budget that builds in investments and opportunities to grow workforce (one of his all-time priorities), grow taxpayers (another one of his priorities) while pushing recovery dollars into key areas were it either seeds an area that has been devoid of opportunity, or fertilizes areas that have been a success but need a push.
On paper, it all sounds quite promising.
But the reality is that this Republican governor is up against a Democratic majority in the House and Senate. And the Democrats, Independents and Progressives all have their own ideas about how the budget should come together. Everyone understands the importance of the opportunity — for them. That is how politics works. It is also why, at the end of the budget fight every year, when the dust settles, Vermonters are often left asking, “Hey, what about us?”
The governor did a nice job of making the case for his proposed budget. He had all of the right buzz phrases — “without raising taxes” and “returns money to taxpayers.”
The mandatory minimums are all there: $2 billion in the General Fund; $1.9 billion in the Education Fund; and $326 million in the Transportation Fund.
There is a $234 million General Fund surplus and a more than $90 million surplus in the Education Fund.
And then there is more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan act money that Scott (and most other state leaders) want to shift to cell service; housing; climate change mitigation; water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure; and economic recovery.
“We have, within our grasp, the chance to combine good ideas, thoughtful legislation and unprecedented financial resources into a better, brighter future: where there are good jobs, affordable homes and every community is thriving; where every kid is getting the best education, whether they go to the largest school or the smallest; where families keep more of what they earn; and where a healthy and vibrant economy in all 14 counties allows us to protect the vulnerable and invest in the things we care about most,” he said in his address. “Because we have to remember this is one-time economic recovery money. It is imperative we use it to achieve economic equity from region to region, not as a bandage on something we will have to address again next year and not for initiatives that do not make the most of this moment. We cannot squander this opportunity or let our legacy be defined by future deficits or higher taxes.”
That sounds fantastic, right? Forward-thinking. Almost progressive.
Then reality sets in where rhetoric leaves off: Vermont has been losing residents; it has been losing jobs; it has seen a drop in manufacturing and nearly every other sector; its secondary schools need help; its colleges are seeing enrollment drop off; our marketing of Vermont falls short compared to other states; and more Vermonters are retiring, living on fixed incomes or paycheck to paycheck than ever before.
Scott said since February 2020, Vermont has lost 24,000 people from our workforce. “And we all see the 'now hiring' signs, reduced hours at local businesses and shortages in health care and public safety. Every sector in every region is feeling the pressure. There are 23,000 jobs open in Vermont today. That’s nearly 7% of the jobs in our economy, pre-pandemic.”
“If we don’t work to solve this problem now, it will be there down the road in the future, and it will be much bigger and more complex. Future governors and legislators will have to make decisions that are regressive, like slashing services and raising taxes and fees to balance budgets,” he warned.
Building back Vermont is going to take incentives. It is going to take marketing. And it is going to take faith on the part of families that believe relocating here is worth the same investment state leaders need to place on their work today.
Because residents do not get good-paying jobs or pay taxes if there are not good schools, thriving downtowns, affordable housing and a decent cost of living to complement the “quality of life” we espouse but can't really afford.
Until now.
As the governor noted: “But if we make it our top priority this session, we can take full advantage of the opportunity before us to reverse these trends and secure the brighter future we all want to build.”
This may be too blunt an instrument for our elected officials to understand: “Don't screw this up. Because if you do, you should be ready to give up your chair for someone who thinks about all Vermonters.”
