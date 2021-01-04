Late last year, a proposal in Barre City to fly the Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park encountered significant resistance. In a series of virtual meetings on the topic, residents seemed to agree that Black lives matter, but some citizens said they couldn’t support displaying a flag associated with an organization and a movement about which they said they had concerns.
The conversation divided the Barre City Council, forcing a series of 4-3 votes over several months. Finally, amid much debate, the council agreed to display the Black Lives Matter flag during December and the “Thin Blue Line” flag supporting law enforcement would be flown the following month. Meanwhile, other flags also are being considered for 2021. Potentially, Barre City voters will be asked on Town Meeting Day to approve a charter change that bars the display of any “special flags” on city flag poles.
Other communities across Vermont also have struggled with this issue. Many schools have opted to fly the Black Lives Matter flag — Montpelier being the first. Several other schools have since joined. Yet other Vermont towns are railing against any flag other than the American and state flag being flown on flag poles in public spaces, including municipal parks and school property.
Given the political landscape today, the flagpole discussion has become more of a lightning rod. Groups have been eager to test moral fortitude and the First Amendment, as well as local ordinances and the mettle of local officials.
It has become a division between promoting social justice and patriotism. And what gets flown is seen as an endorsement by a community, which inevitably creates hard feelings among those who are opposed. It leads to protests, name-calling, personal attacks and more unsavory behavior.
On Friday morning, Jan. 1, a group of local citizens watched as members of local law enforcement raised the Thin Blue Line flag in Barre City. What is flying this January behind Youth Triumphant consists of a single blue line crossing a field of black. A controversial version combining the blue line into the U.S. flag has been hailed as a sign of police solidarity and criticized as a symbol of white supremacy. (Barre City councilors knew of the distinction between the two flags and the ensuing controversy when they voted.)
At the same time the flag was raised on Friday morning, local law enforcement also paid tribute to Andy Marceau, a former Barre City police officer who died in 2020. Marceau had served the city for nearly 40 years before retiring and moving to Colorado. He died of complications from COVID-19.
At the ceremony, which was not widely publicized to those outside of law enforcement and Marceau's close friends and family, a wreath was placed at the base of the flagpole to honor his life and career. The Thin Blue Line flag was raised and then lowered to half-staff, by order of the City Council and the city's mayor. In anticipation of the Thin Blue Line flag-raising, several protesters also attended, bearing signs. However, during the placing of the wreath, they stood quietly and respectfully, with signs down. It was a lesson in respectful and peaceful protest.
The Times Argus also sent a photographer to the ceremony/protest in anticipation of any controversy, and to “witness” the event. The image that was published (on an inside news page) showed members of the local law enforcement community at attention. The image does not show the flag but rather the stoic faces of participants. The image was later posted to The Times Argus' Instagram account, where it took on a life of its own.
In fewer than 48 hours, the image received more than 750 comments — with vocal (and sometimes inappropriate) representation from both sides of the issue. Three days after first appearing, the image has nearly 1,100, which range from denouncements and condemnations at every level, to support and rallying cries, also at every level.
In calls and emails, the newspaper also was condemned. It was accused of promoting police brutality and white supremacy by publishing the photo and “legitimizing hate” by covering the event in the first place. In turn, calls for a boycott (coordinated by an out-of-state group) of the newspaper ensued, and calls for the publisher's resignation are being made loudly for “the insensitivity” the newspaper showed by covering the Friday morning event.
It is our job to inform the public about what's happening in the community. Barre's leaders made a controversial choice, and we would have been remiss if we had not covered it, especially knowing how contentious the debate had been. We had to see it through. Perhaps we should've added more context or detail.
Good or bad, newspapers should be a representation of the communities they serve. And in keeping with the public's trust, we have an obligation to attend events and chronicle moments in history. It's what the community expects us to do. It is what we'll keep doing, wherever it is needed.
