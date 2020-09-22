This is what the Caledonian Record had to say about a decision by the Department of Public Safety to block the release juveniles' names in criminal cases:
According to a news report from Michael Donoghue, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling last week overruled a Vermont State Police transparency policy and is now blocking state troopers from releasing names of juveniles in all cases. Schirling’s sudden prohibition includes drivers accused of causing serious car crashes and instances where young people are the victims of homicides, fatal or serious vehicle wrecks, drownings and other incidents.
The secrecy mandate followed a deadly crash in Charlotte in which Jennifer Seward, a 16-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, allegedly crossed the center line on Route 7 and killed an elderly Ferrisburgh couple (Chester and Connie Hawkins) near the breakdown lane on Hawkins’ side of the road.
Schirling thinks there may be statutory and policy conflicts as pertain to the release of juvenile names.
As Donoghue explains, “the issue… boils down to whether names of licensed drivers who crash on public roads paid for by taxpayers that result in publicly funded police, fire and rescue squads responding are public information.”
The Vermont DMV thinks it is. The Governor thinks it is. The Vermont State Police (for the most part) always thought it was.
Driving this recent decision seems to be Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, who reportedly asked the Police to withhold Seward’s name. George - paid by the state to prosecute crimes - is apparently more concerned about the identity of a teenage driver than she is seeking justice for the Hawkins family. George already announced that if she brings criminal charges in the case it will be in top-secret family court.
We’re not saying that publishing juvenile names is appropriate in all cases. In a newsroom, in fact, editors weigh a long list of considerations like those articulated below by media ethicist Al Tompkins of the Poynter Institute.
When deciding whether to identify a juvenile, journalists should consider:
Who is served by identifying this juvenile? Why does the public need to know the identity? What is my journalistic purpose in identifying the juvenile?
If the juvenile is charged with a crime, what is the strength of the evidence? Have formal charges been filed or is the juvenile just a suspect? How likely are the charges to stick and be prosecuted?
What is the severity of the crime, the nature of the crime and how much harm was done in the process of the crime?
If you do not name the juvenile, who else could be implicated by rumor or confusion about who is charged?
If the juvenile is charged with a crime, will the juvenile be tried as an adult?
What is this juvenile’s record? What is his/her history? How would shielding that juvenile’s identification and history expose the public to potential harm? What could happen if you do not name the juvenile? What harm could occur?
What is the level of public knowledge? Is the juvenile’s identification widely known already? How public was the juvenile’s arrest, apprehension or the incident that landed the juvenile in the public eye?
How does the juvenile’s family feel about identifying the young person? Has the family granted interviews or provided information to the media? Has the juvenile talked publicly?
Once a juvenile is identified, some damage is done to that person that can never be completely reversed. But even if charges against the juvenile are dropped or proven untrue, do not discount the value of stopping further damage by not continuing to identify the juvenile. The journalist should continuously evaluate the decision to name a juvenile, always testing the value of the information against the harm caused to the juvenile. Just because a juvenile’s name has already been reported is not an ironclad reason to continue reporting the name.
How does naming the juvenile allow the journalist to take the story into a deeper, more contextual level of reporting? What would identifying the juvenile allow the journalist to tell the audience that they could not understand otherwise? For example, perhaps a deeper understanding of the juvenile allows us to understand the circumstances of a crime or incident.
What is the tone and degree of your coverage? How often would the juvenile be identified? How big is the coverage? How will the juvenile be characterized in the coverage? What guidelines do you have about the use of the juvenile’s pictures or name in follow-up stories or continuing coverage?
How immediate would the identification be? Minutes, hours, days or even years after an incident identification would have different impacts on the juvenile.
What are the legal implications of your decisions? What laws apply about juvenile identification? What is the position of the presiding court?
How old is this juvenile? How much does the juvenile understand about the situation they face?
Who besides the juvenile, will be impacted by your decision? Other juveniles? Parents? Families? Victims? Officials/investigators/courts?
In the absence of a parent or guardian, can the journalist find someone who can act in an unofficial capacity to raise concerns on the juvenile’s behalf so the juvenile’s interests do not get lost in the journalist’s quest to tell a story?
What alternatives have you considered besides identifying the juvenile?
How will you explain your decision to identify this juvenile to the public, to your newsroom?
These are important ethical considerations that balance our (sometimes competing) responsibilities to truthful reporting, public accountability and limitation of harm. As a legal matter, newspapers won the legal right to publish names of minors in 1979 when the Supreme Court ruled, in Smith v. Daily Mail, that the First Amendment protects our right to do so provided the information was “lawfully obtained” and reported “truthfully.”
We think state agencies have it even easier. The information is public under the Vermont Constitution, the Vermont Public Records Law, the rules of the Vermont DMV and the current Vermont State Police public information policy.
It’s pretty clear to us, that makes it public information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.