At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Rainbow Bridge Community Center will hold its grand opening in downtown Barre. Located on Main Street, the nonprofit center, which is supported by grants and donations, serves as a meeting place for the LGBTQI+ community. It has a lounge, a kitchen, a work space and space devoted to art and creative projects. It is believed to be the first of its kind for Barre, although, local churches have — for years now — been open and affirming to the LGBTQI+ community.
The community center is a most welcome addition to the Granite City.
June is Pride month — a time for us to reflect on the progress we have made in the fight for justice, inclusion and equality while reaffirming our commitment to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights.
Pride is much more than parades and rainbows.
It is a celebration. It is about feeling safe. It is about being valued while still in the closet in order to feel safe. It is about honoring those who have paved the way for others. It is about protecting trans youth.
It is about fighting for equal rights. It is about being respected. It is about being protected.
It is about having community.
Today, the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights. An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in states, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care.
All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45% of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year — a devastating reality.
President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union Address spoke directly to younger transgender Americans. “I will always have your back as your president so that you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential. Today and every day, my Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice. We condemn the dangerous state laws and bills that target LGBTQI+ youth. And we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping LGBTQI+ people in America and around the world live free from violence,” he said.
There is so much work to be done. Vermont has been a leader.
In 2000, civil unions were established in Vermont to provide same-sex couples all the benefits, protections and responsibilities under law as are granted to spouses in a marriage — the first in the nation.
In 2009, the Marriage Equality Act legalized the officiating of marriages between same-sex couples in the state. Vermont became the fourth state to legalize same-sex marriage, the first to do so by legislation rather than a court ruling.
In 2021, Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law banning the so-called “panic” defense, in which defendants claim the discovery of their victims’ sexual orientation or gender identity made them panic and react violently.
And yet, the violence continues. Most recently, in April,, Fern Feather, a transgender woman, was murdered in Morrisville.
Tragically, interpersonal violence accounts for a significant number of fatalities against transgender and gender non-conforming people. A report by the HRC Foundation, “An Epidemic of Violence 2021,” found that between 2013 and 2021, approximately two thirds of transgender and gender nonconforming people with known killers had their lives taken by an acquaintance, friend, family member or intimate partner.
During Pride month we remind the LGBTQI+ community that they are loved and cherished. We have to be inclusive, supportive and compassionate.
Every community needs a Rainbow Bridge Community Center. Every church needs to be open and affirming. So does every person.
We need the U.S. Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine long overdue civil rights protections and build a better future for the LGBTQI+ community.
This month, we honor everyone fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we must recommit to delivering the same protections expected throughout our communities.
