Monday provided a certain validation we needed right now. It is Pride Week across the nation, and we actually have something to celebrate.
The Supreme Court ruled that federal anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees — a major gay rights ruling written by one of the court’s most conservative justices.
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court’s liberals in the 6 to 3 ruling. They said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex,” includes LGBTQ employees.
“Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear,” Gorsuch wrote. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
There has been an uneasiness in the LGBTQ community since Donald Trump was elected president. Gay and lesbian leaders warned that their far-reaching victories under Barack Obama — including the Supreme Court’s decision legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015 — were in peril given the growing number of conservative judges, full Republican control of the federal government, and what appeared to be a backlash against their community.
The ruling Monday should provide a new hope. To put it bluntly: It confirms that there are smart people thinking, debating, deliberating and reaching measured conclusions.
Because for months now all evidence has been to the contrary. Reason and rationality have been lost in minority reports, to use a Supreme Court metaphor. And not just for the LGBTQ community.
Pundits Monday were slack jawed and stunned in the best way possible.
“In many ways, the decision is the strongest evidence yet of how fundamentally, rapidly and, to some degree, unpredictably American, views about gay and transgender people have changed across the ideological spectrum in less than 20 years. It is all the more striking after the Trump administration moved last week to erase protections for transgender patients against discrimination by doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies,” wrote Adam Nagourney and Jeremey W. Peters, reporters for The New York Times who have followed the issue for years. Their analysis is laden with disbelief.
“(The ruling) is the latest in a swift series of legal and political advances for gay Americans after several decades where gains came in fits and starts after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village helped usher in the modern gay rights movement 51 years ago this month. But this ruling could well be remembered as one of the last big legal battles, the achievement of a top priority of gay and lesbian people since gay activists gathered across Lower Manhattan in those weeks after Stonewall” they wrote for today’s edition. “And it is potentially the movement’s most consequential victory yet, with implications that could touch the lives and livelihoods of more Americans than any gay rights decision by the court so far.”
Indeed.
“This is a huge victory for LGBTQ equality,” said James Esseks of the American Civil Liberties Union, adding, “The Supreme Court’s clarification that it’s unlawful to fire people because they’re LGBTQ is the result of decades of advocates fighting for our rights. The court has caught up to the majority of our country, which already knows that discriminating against LGBTQ people is both unfair and against the law.”
For 50 years, courts interpreted Title VII’s prohibition on discrimination because of sex to mean only that women could not be treated worse than men, and vice versa, not that discrimination on the basis of sex included LGBTQ people. The dissenting justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Brett M. Kavanaugh — agreed with that view.
Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, was the biggest surprise of all, honestly.
“It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex,” Gorsuch wrote in the opening of his decision.
That kind of reason is sound. And Monday truly kicked off a week of proper celebration in America.
