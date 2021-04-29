It was a good speech. It was not a fireside chat, but it was as close as President Joe Biden was going to come during a global pandemic. He reassured us that “America is on the move again.”
Biden certainly covered the key elements of his rescue plan and reuniting a divided nation. Biden set out an ambitious agenda, from combating the pandemic, to creating jobs, to equal pay for women, to pledging an end to cancer, to combating climate change.
He was, rather effectively, able to explain how his proposals fit together and demonstrate how they benefit the working class, regardless of political affiliation.
In effect, he laid out what he seems certain will define his presidency.
In his first 100 days in office, Biden has seen strong approval ratings, and he took the opportunity to address Congress and the nation to go big.
Wednesday night, he struck the right tone between hard realities and offering hope. He pointed to four challenges — race, economy, pandemic and political polarization. And on all four points he seemed poised to pounce in the search for solutions.
But the two key questions everyone is asking today are: Is Biden overreaching in his big policy objectives? And how does he pull off the multi-trillion American Jobs Act and American Families Act, which together promise a degree of social and economic transformation not seen since the 1960s?
The problem, of course, is that Biden’s optimistic tone is overshadowed by a price tag in the trillions. The idea of offering a lot of things that most Americans won’t have to pay for will be popular, yet this bold agenda — to be paid for by wealthy Americans, he said — is far from reality. In fact, it seems a trillion miles away to most of us. All day Thursday, critics of every political stripe seemed to agree: The massive tax-and-spend agenda feels like big government run amok, and all of it certainly can’t happen.
Yet Biden seems suited up for all of the discussion — and the fights.
Using ideas proposed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the presidential campaign, it is obvious Biden is not holding back, pushing this broad agenda that includes pages straight from the progressive playbook. But he was talking to every American, regardless of their politics.
He wants everyone at the table, and is pulling out the chair to anyone who wants to have a meaningful conversation.
This president is risk-ready. And as the pundits lined up to note: The key to any success is whether Biden has the votes to keep moderates in his own party on board and hopefully gain some Republican support. Without all sides, those hopes for transformation will remain elusive.
One thing was certain: This was not a normal speech.
It is obvious that Biden does not have the luxury of normalcy. That’s been gone for more than a year now — the half-empty House chamber in stark contrast to other addresses. But Biden’s first address to Congress showed a clear understanding of the magnitude of the moment.
And while it will be impossible for Biden to solve the Rubik’s Cube that has rendered American politics virtually dysfunctional — partisanship, polarized media, influence of big money in campaigns — Biden seems to be effective at stabilizing the presidency so far.
Take the two biggest takeaways from his speech: He celebrated 220 million COVID vaccinations as well as the fastest pace of economic growth in more than four decades. Good news all around. As one national columnist noted after the speech, “It’s possible the enormous success of Biden’s first 100 days will result in more lives and livelihoods saved than any previous administration.”
Biden is a veteran politician. He knows strategy includes timing and the gravitas of history.
Biden’s plan for expanding government spending on issues like child care and education breaks also has the ear of conservatives. Their constituents want and need relief, too. Likewise, his argument about making America competitive (and not relying on China) also is music to the ears of conservatives.
And, of course, the presence of two women — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris — sitting behind Biden was a historic breakthrough.
This president, his staff and administration, recognize this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to reset the American system. This president is not going to squander it.
That’s why this speech felt so big. It was big.
We are grateful that Joe Biden is an optimist. We definitely need that right now. While he is leaning into the storm of our national problems, it remains to be seen if — during the next 100 days — Biden can remain effective in the eyes of struggling Americans. Or if he is going to end up a dreamer, struggling to gain ground, just getting all wet.
We will see.
