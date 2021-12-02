This is what The New York Times had to say about the abortion debate before the U.S. Supreme Court:
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? As the justices prepare to hear oral arguments in the biggest abortion case in decades, that is the understandable question on everyone’s mind. It’s also a misleading one.
Yes, Roe could possibly meet its demise when the court decides Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which involves a Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. After all, outlawing abortion in America has been an animating object of the conservative movement for nearly half a century. But the Supreme Court never had a reliably anti-choice majority to pull it off. Now, largely thanks to the engineering of Senator Mitch McConnell, the court is stacked with a supermajority of conservative justices, several of whom surely must be tempted to finish the job they were put on the court to do.
The fact that the Dobbs case made it to the court in the first place is reason enough for alarm: Many states have passed abortion bans similar to Mississippi’s that have been struck down because they are obviously unconstitutional in light of Roe v. Wade and subsequent cases. That the Mississippi law hasn’t met the same fate strongly suggests a confidence among conservative justices that they finally have the votes to end Roe for good. A similar confidence — not to mention a blithe indifference to women’s civil liberties — was reflected in the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to summarily strike down a new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions in the state.
As the justices are well aware, however, categorically eliminating a constitutional right that tens of millions of women have counted on, and which, according to a 2019 poll, more than three-quarters of Americans support upholding in some form, would invite an enormous social and political backlash that could end up doing damage to the very causes they hold dear.
The more likely outcome — for this term, at least — is not an outright reversal of Roe but a rerun of a show Americans have been watching for the past 30 years: a ruling that preserves the right to abortion in name while making the exercise of that right ever more difficult, if not impossible, in practice.
That’s why the most pressing issue in the Dobbs case is not the legal response of the court but the political response of a consistent majority of Americans who agree that a woman has the right to control what happens inside her own body.
The last time abortion rights faced a threat as serious as this one was in 1992, when the Supreme Court nearly overturned Roe v. Wade before three justices joined together to preserve its core. In doing so, however, the court introduced a new and more lenient standard for state laws that restrict access to abortions — the “undue burden” test. Under that test, restrictions on abortion before the point of fetal viability — currently about 24 weeks — are valid unless they place “substantial obstacles in the path of a woman seeking an abortion.”
Conservative state lawmakers saw this as an opportunity and quickly littered that path with hundreds of restrictions — for instance, forcing women to undergo a transvaginal ultrasound and view images of the fetus, mandating waiting periods before having an abortion and requiring that minors obtain parental consent. In some cases the courts have struck those down for being too burdensome, but many more have survived. The sheer volume of restrictions, close to 500 passed in the past decade alone, means that women trying to exercise their constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy must be constantly on guard, never assured that they will be legally allowed to control what happens inside their bodies. Meanwhile, for the most vulnerable women — those who are poor or live in rural areas far from any clinics — true reproductive freedom slips further and further out of reach. ...
In the end, this is how reproductive freedom must be saved — through a concerted political campaign that harnesses public support with a message of openness and pride, and a focus on women’s equality and bodily autonomy. It needs to encompass not just the right to end a pregnancy but also the right not to get pregnant in the first place by having easy access to contraception. This shift may not happen tomorrow, but it won’t happen at all unless voters start coming out and choosing representatives who support reproductive freedom, and convert that support into policy.
The Supreme Court will rule on Dobbs, but that will not be the end of the story. This story, like most movements for greater equality throughout American history, is not ultimately about the judiciary’s interpretation of the Constitution. It is about the impact of large-scale social movements, and of regular people and their power to change the way we think about — and defend — our most fundamental rights.
