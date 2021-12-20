Well, omicron crashed the holiday party. That’s a bummer and a half.
Vermont had been doing such a good job of screaming into the storm, “Pass us by” or something far less eloquent.
The state Department of Health reported Saturday that Vermont’s first case of the omicron variant had been detected. State health officials have been saying they were expecting the variant to show up soon, as it has spread to most states.
So it’s kind of a bummer — as communities around Vermont are viciously fighting about mask mandates; and the holiday travel season has begun in earnest — that omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States.
In fact, it accounts for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials announced Monday.
All of the screaming and tantrums did not work, for the record.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in a week.
According to the Associated Press, in much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
Since the end of June, the delta variant has been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.
The state noted the omicron variant has been found in a person from Lamoille County, following Friday’s announcement that a sample of Burlington wastewater also found evidence of omicron.
Health officials warned it was only a matter of time before the fast-moving mutation arrived in Vermont. Every surrounding state and Quebec has confirmed omicron COVID-19 cases.
The state said the test indicating the new omicron variant was collected Dec. 8. The individual is a Lamoille County resident in their 30s. In addition, the state revealed the individual was fully vaccinated and had been experiencing mild symptoms.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw omicron in our state, and made sequencing a priority,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “Vermont is a national leader in the proportion of positive tests on which we perform genomic sequencing. This is key to our ability to quickly identify and respond to cases.”
Global research is finding that the omicron variant spreads faster and more efficiently than delta, which is responsible for the current surge in cases and hospitalizations in Vermont and elsewhere. The new SARS-CoV-2 variant, formally called B.1.1.529, already has been found in more than 40 U.S. states and territories.
Scientists are continuing to study how omicron compares to the already highly transmissible delta variant, including what impact the new variant may have on the severity of illness and the effectiveness of current vaccines. The CDC expects that anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection, but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death, the AP reported on Monday.
As the meme now made famous by being shared across the globe states, “This is not how I wanted to learn the Greek alphabet.”
So what do we do to be safe going into the holiday week? (If you have to ask, it might be too late.)
From the state: In addition to being vaccinated and boosted, Vermonters should continue taking these common-sense precautions to protect against the spread of the virus in our communities, now and during the holidays:
— Stay home if you feel sick.
— Get tested if you have any symptoms — even if mild, or if you may be a close contact, or have taken part in activities that could put you at risk, such as large gatherings or travel.
— Wear a mask at indoor public settings and around anyone at higher risk of COVID-19.
— Gather with others safely, which means small group sizes and testing before holiday celebrations.
The best present for the holidays would be if we stopped yelling into the pandemic storm and actually took action to send this pandemic to the North Pole. For good.
