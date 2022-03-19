Earlier this week, we reported that Americans had slowed their spending due to inflation.
Retail sales increased 0.3% in February, a month after registering a 4.9% jump from December. January’s increase had been the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400.
Retailers are bracing for how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will worsen supply shortages, with reports already surfacing of limited supplies of wheat, vegetable oils, and electronic components like chips that will likely send prices higher. In addition to the war, rising COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions in China could intensify supply chain issues, the Associated Press noted.
Persistent inflation is dangerous for retailers because it will mean shoppers will once again consolidate their spending and spread it to just a few players, reversing the trend where many retailers in the last year or so saw their sales increase.
If shoppers are “strapped for cash” because of soaring prices at the grocery store and elsewhere, retailers of discretionary items will have to offer big discounts to bring in customers.
Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that consumer inflation, propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982. That 12-month period ended in February, meaning it does not include most of the oil and gas price increases that followed the start of Russia’s war on Feb. 24.
And yet, there is a plan … if you can call it that. It, too, has an impact on Vermonters’ wallets.
The Federal Reserve this week said it was launching “a high-risk effort” to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s. It raised its benchmark short-term interest rate and has signaled for up to six additional rate hikes this year.
According to the AP, the Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate increases will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
How is that helpful now? Higher rates boosts confidence, economically speaking.
At his news conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week stressed his confidence that the economy is strong enough to withstand higher interest rates. But he also made clear that the Fed is focused on doing whatever it takes to reduce inflation, over time, to its 2% annual target. Otherwise, Powell warned, the economy might not sustain its recovery from the pandemic recession.
“We’re acutely aware of the need to restore price stability,” the Fed chair said. “In fact, it’s a precondition for achieving the kind of labor market that we want. You can’t have maximum employment for any sustained period without price stability.”
The Fed also released a set of quarterly economic projections Wednesday that underscored the potential for extended interest rate increases in the months ahead. Seven hikes would raise its short-term rate to between 1.75% and 2% at the end of 2022. Fed officials also forecast four more rate increases in 2023, which would boost its benchmark rate to 2.8%. That would be the highest level since March 2008.
So what does that mean? The AP notes, “Record-low mortgage rates below 3%, reached last year, are already gone. Credit card interest rates and the costs of an auto loan will also likely move up. Savers may receive somewhat better returns, depending on their bank, while returns on long-term bond funds will likely suffer.”
One article noted, “... (W)ith inflation raging at four-decade highs, economists and investors expect the central bank to enact the fastest pace of rate hikes since 2005. That would mean higher borrowing rates well into the future.”
According to the AP, Powell said he believed that inflation would slow later this year as supply chain bottlenecks clear and more Americans return to the job market, easing upward pressure on wages.
Powell said that there are a near-record number of job openings, leaving 1.7 available jobs, on average, for every unemployed person. As a result, he expressed confidence that the Fed can lower demand for workers and wage growth without increasing unemployment.
Sometimes, economics only makes sense to economists. Pragmatically, it would seem that either inflation or interest rates are taking a bite out of household budgets.
And until such time as prices — be it food, household good or fuel — starts to go down again, the only return falls on those who have been able to skimp and save through the pandemic. That’s a big if for a grey state with so many residents living on fixed incomes.
Economic theory needs to meet real-life struggle, and then some tangible steps can be made for answers. Otherwise, it’s just hurt.
