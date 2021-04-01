After months of back-room consideration, there will be a plan announced to begin charging a fee on Vermonters who leave uninspected and unregistered vehicles that are in plain sight of our public roads. The plan — a Junker Tax — would have two consequences: to clean up the Vermont landscape and to generate revenue.
Putting forth such an idea will not be popular. While there are strict laws (and financial penalties) for driving unsafe vehicles, the Junker Tax feels like an encroachment on the rights of property owners. It feels like overreaching on behalf of government, and the idea raises many more questions, especially when it comes to enforcement and how it gets paid for.
Right now, across our beautiful state, there are derelict vehicles parked in dooryards and fields that could not be moved without owners hiring tow trucks (or excavators) to have them removed. That would need to be done at significant cost, and in many cases, the vehicles likely were abandoned because owners could not afford the costly repairs. Plus, many Vermonters have — for more than a century now — taken great pride in the ingenuity and resourcefulness of dooryard junkers. They have been used for storage, chicken coops, recycling bins and — in some cases — converted into guest rooms.
In as much as Vermont’s landscape has rolling hills and rounded mountains, a working landscape and now fields of cows alongside fields full of solar panels, we have old vehicles. Photographers seek out old relics left to rust, oftentimes capturing iconic moments where either wildlife or ecosystems are co-mingling with metal and glass. Our bygone vehicles are part of what makes Vermont so unique.
Lamenting them and treating them as eyesores is one thing. Thinking about charging a tax on a household that has an old Ford up on blocks is an outrage. It is like punishing us for our personal history. And you have to wonder where such an idea would possibly take root. Who could come up with such an idea?
Flatlanders, of course. No fifth- or sixth-generation Vermonter would ever consider such a thing. Sure, we get homeowners upset with an impromptu junk yard (and many Vermont towns have gone out of their way to regulate against that), but Poppa’s old Chevy parked in an old bay next to the barn? Let us have our nostalgia. Let us keep our memories. Let the parts and the sum of the parts be our own burden.
Out of curiosity, one has to ask: What is so appalling? What is so outrageous that we need to regulate what is in our yards? Perhaps the old junker is part of an art installation, which brings us well into the realm of Freedom of Expression. Paint a greeting or a message on the van sunk up to its running boards and you delve headlong into issues of Freedom of Speech. “It’s our junk. It’s our problem” might be the next statewide rallying cry.
Over the next weeks and months that the Junker Tax is discussed, we will — without question — see some hard feelings as the opinions from people “from away” clash with those grizzled voices of people “from here.” There will be across-the-fence arguments about whether it’s “junk” if it is simply waiting for a part from the salvage yard. There could be renewed concerns about neighborhood policing, and community snitching. This Junker Tax has the potential to change us as Vermonters, to drive us to that slippery slope where we are not only acting as Big Brother for the aesthetics of the state, but — without a driver’s manual-sized set of guidelines and procedures — arbiters in a highway of subjectivity. This is not the Vermont we want or need.
Let’s make sure that if any such proposal gets any traction, it gets parked where it starts. Let’s refuse to accept the notion that our old ways and other new views can’t co-mingle, like the loud rooster perched atop the hood of an old Ford. We do not need the money so much that we end up turning on our neighbors and townspeople (and maybe even our kin).
Sad is the day that Vermont can’t be that place where a tired old vehicle can’t have its eternal resting place in the Back 40. Or like a centerpiece in the front yard. We can afford to allow that juxtaposition of the past and the present. Because if we can’t live with that then we really are kidding ourselves.
Editor’s note: For an explanation of the Junker Tax, look at the first letter of each paragraph.
