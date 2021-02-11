You encounter people around Vermont who still have had not had to cope with a COVID-19 death. Almost a year into the pandemic most of us have known someone who had COVID, for sure. There are others who kept on despite symptoms (a bad idea, by the way). And then there are those who are being tested weekly and monitoring their temperature and potential symptoms daily.
That’s a huge range of response.
Gov. Phil Scott has repeatedly called for vigilance when it comes to taking precautions. And, for the most part, that has worked. Recent spikes in cases around Vermont remind us just how fragile the situation is, and how quickly we can go from complacent to panicked.
Several communities, including Rutland, have taken part in monitoring water supplies to determine COVID’s presence.
This week, Vermont joined the ranks of other states to detect a new strain of the virus.
Which means — if you have not guessed already — renewed calls for caution and care.
According to a state news release issued yesterday, the City of Burlington’s testing of wastewater has detected the presence of two COVID-19 virus mutations that are associated with the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom. Detection of these two mutations is a strong indicator that the B.1.1.7 variant is present in the community.
Wastewater sampling is a pooled sample of many different community members, and only looks for the presence of two specific mutations, so this should not be considered definitive finding of that variant, but it does indicate the variant is most likely present in Vermont. According to the release, the Health Department will work to confirm the presence of the variant through genetic sequencing of individual samples from COVID-19 positive individuals.
Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Many emerge and disappear, but others can persist and even become the predominant strain. Some experts anticipate the more easily transmissible B.1.1.7 variant will become widespread throughout the country. According to the CDC, studies so far show the current vaccines are largely effective against this variant. Nonetheless, health experts warn the faster spreading variants can lead to more cases of COVID-19, as well as increased hospitalizations and deaths.
According to the release, whole-genome sequencing is a laboratory method already in use by the Department of Health to definitively detect all known COVID-19 variant strains. The department has sent samples of select positive COVID-19 test specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the Massachusetts Public Health Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Virology program for genetic sequencing. The sequencing can detect all of the mutations present in the COVID-19 genome isolated from a single patient sample.
Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, and a regular voice on the state of the pandemic across Vermont for months now, was quoted as saying: “This is a new stage of the pandemic here in Vermont. … It is not, however, surprising. We expected that variants could be circulating in Vermont, and now that looks to be the case.”
As of Monday, the B.1.1.7 variant has been reported in 34 states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and in upstate New York.
According to state officials, Burlington’s wastewater testing program is an important surveillance tool that provides timely public health information by broadly monitoring for the presence of these specific mutations occurring in SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The city’s testing is performed by GT Molecular of Fort Collins, Colorado.
As a result of the city’s findings, the Health Department has added sampling in a wastewater catchment area where mutations have reliably been detected to its criteria for which specimens to submit for whole genome sequencing.
There is still so much we do not know, even though we are months into this lockdown.
Medical experts are still learning more about the variant, but we do know it is more highly transmissible. “This virus already moves quickly from person to person,” said Dr. Levine. “It is extremely important for everyone to take every step to help prevent getting and spreading the virus, even as our vaccination efforts continue — wear your mask, keep a distance of 6 feet from each other and absolutely avoid crowded places.”
We should not have to remind you to wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance. If you hate this pandemic as much as we do, do what you can to hasten its run. Be smart. Stay safe. And remember, you are not immune. None of us is.
