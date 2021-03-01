It’s Town Meeting Day. You know because we’ve got muddy roads, there is sap flowing, and the snowbanks are starting to show why we need Green Up Day. It is like clockwork, this little tradition of ours.
After the long winter, cooped up, we certainly relish that annual opportunity to come together and …
… well … that tradition was so last year.
This year, we roll into the annual rite in a most non-traditional way. Only a few communities are holding a town meeting “virtually” today; and a few towns kicked the can farther into mud season, instead opting for a meeting in April or May.
But across the state today, most communities are exercising democracy in action in the voting booth, rather than from the floor of a meeting. For the most part, moderators get a year off to bone up on their Robert’s Rules of Order; and the pie sales are going to have to wait a while longer.
Yet, today we still exercise our right to vote, to decide on budgets and the direction for our communities for the next year. Many Vermont communities have switched from floor meetings to Australian Ballot, casting shade on the town meeting tradition that has been the stuff of local histories, plays, novels and even a Norman Rockwell or two.
Traditionalists certainly fear that COVID-19 may have changed the course of town meeting season, with more communities — after today’s turnout — opting for polls over bloviating and banter.
The truth of the matter is, in the last year, we had a primary and a General Election executed so well through mail-in ballots it became the preferred method of voting. Turnouts reached record highs, and that meant that many more Vermonters were engaged in the democratic process.
Why wouldn’t we want that at the local level?
Traditionally, in communities that hold a floor meeting, only about 10% of registered voters turn out. It goes up a few percentage points if there is a high-profile local issue. But, year over year, you tend to see the same faces; hear from the same voices; and regrind the same axes. Ten percent does not a majority make, and while this diehard group of engaged citizens has been crucial to the process, it has also been the group making the decisions for the 100%. Special interests have stepped in and stacked a vote — something that is not hard to do with so few people turning out on Town Meeting Day — but once the particular issue has been dealt with, the room often thins out to that engaged minority.
Today’s Town Meeting Day will be interesting for three notable reasons.
First, the turnout. And that does not just include who comes out to vote today. Absentee ballots have been available for early voting, and with the ease that came from the two other elections over the past 12 months, we could easily see a higher number of voters casting ballots on local issues today.
Which leads us to the second reason this will be interesting: a higher turnout should make for a more honest accounting of the representation of the voting bloc. In other words, with more than 10% of a town turning out to vote (and not doing so in front of their neighbors), the numbers game could lead to game-changers for local municipal and school budgets. In fact, in some communities, budgets have become weapons for other issues. Don’t like what’s being discussed by the school board? Shoot down the budget. Don’t like a certain local issue hasn’t received enough airing out? Vote down the budget. Of course, revenge voting does not take into account the broader mission of operations, and it really doesn’t send a message except that vindictiveness is a lousy reason to make any decision. It only breeds more vindictiveness and divisiveness. And towns and schools actually need budgets to keep things running, and our neighbors employed.
Lastly, Town Meeting Day 2021 will, without question, signal where the tradition goes from here. Despite all efforts to preserve “the way we’ve always done it,” the phrase suggests a tired, stuck-in-the-mud season tradition that is having a hard time straddling the nostalgia and simpler days of Vermont traditions and the bold steps necessary to make the process more inclusive, more democratic and more engaging, especially in the weeks and months leading up to “the day.” (We can provide the civics and public participation lecture for another day.)
In so many ways, COVID has showed us how we can do things smarter, less expensively, and more dependably. We think town meeting will be added to that list.
