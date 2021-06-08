Two pieces of Vermont-related news yesterday might signal we are moving closer to “normal.”
Both news items have the potential to get the state’s economic engine up and running once again. The pandemic, as we all know, has done the economy no favors. We need that engine running on all cylinders.
First, Gov. Phil Scott today signed the state budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
In a news release, he stated: “This is a truly transformational budget that will allow us to recover from the pandemic and address some longstanding challenges, including our workforce shortage and economic inequity that exists from county to county. With smart state investments and a very strategic approach for using federal funds, this budget puts us on a new path to a more prosperous and equitable future for all of Vermont.”
The $7.315 billion budget prioritizes growing the economy, including funding small business pandemic relief, community revitalization projects and tourism marketing Career Technical Education programs and centers, adult training and re-training, state colleges, worker relocation grants and more. The budget also funds shared priorities to protect the vulnerable and our natural resources, as well as improve the lives of Vermonters. This includes initiatives to provide permanent housing for the homeless, weatherize more homes, increase access to emergency mental health interventions and mitigate climate change.
Additionally, the budget invests funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act in many of the key areas proposed by the governor and commits to additional appropriations in the following two fiscal years. This includes $250 million for climate change mitigation, $225 million for clean-water initiatives, $250 million for a wide array of housing and $250 million for broadband and connectivity.
With an eye toward further economic progress, our congressional delegation yesterday seized the day to put some pressure on President Joe Biden.
Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch sent a letter to the Biden administration, urging the President to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow additional travel between the United States and Canada.
With increased vaccination rates in both the United States and Canada, and updated CDC guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, the delegation urged the Biden administration to work with Canada to add additional essential traveler classes and to continue working toward fully reopening the border.
In the letter, they pleaded: “We write to encourage you to engage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to add additional essential traveler classes for those able to cross the border between the United States and Canada and to continue to work toward the appropriate milestones that would allow for the safe reopening of the border. Guided by the science and recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada, we hope that you and the Prime Minister will continue this critical process in response to both the public health and economic crises.”
It went on to say, “Families throughout Vermont, especially those in our border communities, have gone well over a year without seeing loved ones across the border. They have missed celebrations, goodbyes, births, and other milestones that they will not be able to get back. Small businesses in both Canada and the United States have struggled to stay afloat as regular cross-border travel has all but disappeared.”
For certain, Vermont businesses have long relied on tourism and activity from our Canadian neighbors have been particularly harmed. Last month, the CDC released updated guidance stating that fully vaccinated Americans may safely return to pre-pandemic activities without wearing masks, travel outside the United States without being tested and refrain from quarantining after arriving back in the United States.
The delegation wrote, “Further, due to your leadership, the United States continues to vaccinate more Americans every day. We recognize that Canada has recently experienced a ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 cases, which presents challenges to an expeditious reopening of the border. ... We look forward to working with you to ensure continued vaccination progress, the establishment of additional essential traveler classes, and a resumption of greater cross-border travel between the United States and Canada.”
We should feel encouraged our leaders are keeping the focus local, and pushing not just for vaccinations but the reopening of our entire economy. From here, we only get stronger and heal faster.
