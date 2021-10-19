During the pandemic, there have been a record number of real estate transactions across New England. The COVID migration from population centers to safer (social distancing) rural areas like Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine led to unprecedented home sales during the past 18 months.
Last June, VTDigger took a look the housing market and reported that “(t)he challenge for some transplants, though, is that COVID has tightened the housing market. Home sales to out-of-state buyers spiked in 2020, increasing 38% over the previous year. That’s led to volatility and inflation for would-be buyers and made an already-scarce rental market even more difficult to navigate.”
Vermont’s problem is not unique. See how one of our neighbors in the Northeast is faring under similar — if not harder — circumstances.
This is what the Portland Press Herald had to say about more people moving into a state that is facing a housing shortage:
There’s no place to put the migrants, a situation all too common for low-income residents.
Hundreds of new Mainers are running into what’s becoming a very old problem — the state’s lack of affordable housing.
That’s a challenge not only for the asylum seekers who have arrived here during the past few months, and those who are expected to arrive in the next few, but also for anyone who wants our state to progress and thrive.
The migrants, mostly from central Africa, came to Maine after passing through South and Central America and across the Mexican border, where they are able to request a destination while they await the adjudication of their immigration status. Based on word of mouth, many have chosen Portland.
But with housing so hard to find, particularly in Maine’s largest city, there’s no place to put them.
City staff told councilors this week that 478 individuals were being housed temporarily by the city.
Unfortunately, they are finding out what it’s like to try to live here for far too many people. Even with the city of Portland paying, the migrants can’t find anything more than shelter space or a hotel room.
That’s similar to the situation faced by thousands of workers at the lower end of the earning scale. Unable to afford rents that are rising far faster than wages — the result of a failure to build more affordable housing — these residents are being pushed out of Portland and its immediate suburbs, as well as other city centers around the state. They have to live farther from where most of the jobs are, cutting down on the positions they can seek without significantly raising the cost of their commute.
That dynamic has been going for years. But it happens one person at a time, so it’s not quite as noticeable as when a few hundred asylum seekers arrive in just a few months.
Either way, we shouldn’t ignore it. As we’ve said before, asylum seekers, as human beings escaping circumstances unimaginable to most of us, deserve dignity and support. Maine has been generous with them before, and that generosity has been paid back — asylum seekers and refugees have added so much to the Maine communities they now call home.
And they are eager to work. While they need help getting settled — people seeking asylum cannot work or receive federal housing aid while they wait for official immigration status, a process that can take two years — asylum seekers eventually become a valuable addition to the workforce.
As Portland struggles to house the migrants, they should get whatever help they need. Taking care of asylum seekers now is in the best interests of all Maine.
In addition, statewide policymakers should recognize that the housing shortage affecting the new Mainers is also a barrier for anyone looking to answer one of the many “Help Wanted” signs up around the state. Even if the workers have managed to obtain a rare federal housing voucher, something unavailable to the asylum seekers, there is a years-long wait for an apartment.
People can’t work if they can’t find safe, affordable housing near a job that is the right fit for their skills, experience and home life. Local and state officials should think about that when they bemoan the unfilled positions slowing business across the state.
Investing in housing is the same as investing in workers, just as our government invests, usually in much higher sums, in business development through tax breaks and other programs.
Gov. Janet Mills has pledged to use $50 million in federal COVID relief funding to help close the 20,000-unit affordable housing gap in Maine. A legislative task force is now debating how best to do that, including how to get reluctant municipalities to open their zoning to more kinds of housing.
The goal should be a market robust enough to handle migrants and other immigrants as well as workers new to the area.
In all the important ways, they’re the same thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.