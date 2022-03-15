A new report out this week has revealed a stark reality: Vermont faces a shortage in the dementia care workforce, including dementia care specialists.
The Alzheimer’s Association released its 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, which provides an in-depth look at the latest national statistics on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers.
According to a news release issued by the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, new disease-related statistics for Vermont revealed there are 13,000 residents aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to grow to 17,000 by 2025 — a 30.8% increase.
An estimated 6.5 million Americans over age 65 — or about one in nine people — are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022.
According to the association’s data, there are more than 26,000 residents in Vermont serving as unpaid family caregivers providing an estimated total of 37 million hours of care. In 2019, there were 315 statewide deaths from Alzheimer’s disease, the release states.
“The new Facts and Figures report clearly outlines the burden that many families here in Vermont are going through. We must continue to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia with our local care and support services and continue to fund critical research,” said Howard Goodrow, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter.
Goodrow and his team are using the report to shine a light on the need for more caregivers.
According to the report, most states will have to nearly triple the number of geriatricians who were practicing in 2021 to effectively care for approximately 10% of those 65 and older who are projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050.
The situation here is acute. In Vermont, there are approximately nine geriatricians. By 2050, 32 geriatricians are needed to serve 10% of those 65 and older in Vermont. And by 2050, 95 geriatricians are needed to serve 30% of those 65 and older in Vermont, a 255% increase.
Twenty U.S. states, including Vermont, have been termed “dementia neurology deserts,” meaning they are projected to have fewer than 10 neurologists per 10,000 people with dementia in 2025.
This is an incredible challenge — one that is being addressed as best as possible with existing resources.
The report looked at the number of direct-care workers such as nurse aides and nursing assistants, home health aides and personal-care aides needed between 2018 and 2028.
In all, about 4.5 million Americans make up the direct-care workforce. From 2016 to 2026, the demand for direct-care workers is projected to grow by more than 40%, while their availability is expected to decline.
In 2021, more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia provided an estimated 16 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at more than $271 billion. Nearly half of all caregivers (48%) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
In 2018, there are approximately 8,000 home health and personal care aides in Vermont, the report states. By 2028, Vermont will need 10,500 home health and personal care aides, a 31.3% increase.
The report also examined the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people living with Alzheimer’s disease. While it is unknown how COVID might influence the number and proportion of people in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s, it has clearly had a dramatic effect on mortality from Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
According to the report, there were 44,729 more deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia in 2020 compared with averages during the previous five years — a 17% increase. In Vermont, there were 47 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2020 than compared to averages during the past five years — a 7.6% increase. In fact, deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease between 2000 and 2019 have more than doubled, increasing 145%.
We must all work to support these important caregivers, as well as encourage the next generation to help make a difference in the lives of individuals with Alzheimer’s, and the families of those individuals. We must not sit by and allow this critical work to go unappreciated. We must support organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as the direct care facilities in our communities.
The need is real.
