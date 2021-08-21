For months, businesses and leaders around Montpelier have been pleading with the state to bring state workers back to state offices in the Capital City. The city of about 8,000 residents relies on the 20,000 or so individuals who used to commute to Montpelier and then eat and shop.
Remote working has had an effect. And while Montpelier seems to continue to have solid foot traffic in its vibrant downtown, it needs to get back to pre-pandemic levels.
Other communities around the state are also reporting that with more people now in the habit of working from home, Main Street businesses have noticed the obvious absence. We invest in downtowns by spending money in them.
Now, with an imminent threat of another surge in the virus — this time the delta variant — just weeks after the state “re-opened,” business owners need reassurance from us consumers that we have their backs and we support their place in the local economy.
At a minimum, we can wear masks and, if you haven’t yet, you can get vaccinated. Then, shop to your heart’s content. Starting and succeeding in business is as American as we can get. It’s the dream we all espouse. So why not do all that we can to get downtown.
For most downtowns, that starts with workers.
As CNN noted in a segment recently, “Love it or hate it, commuting is good for the economy.”
The same report stated that in 2020, the number of people working from home nearly doubled, to 42% of America’s workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to Forbes, the World Economic Forum noted as of mid-2020, 93% of the world’s workforce resided in countries with some form of workplace closure measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
And although many workers may prefer that setup, staying home is likely to delay the recovery of the vital office-adjacent economy, CNN stated.
In fact, according to economists from Goldman Sachs, office attendance in large U.S. cities is only about one-third of pre-pandemic levels. That’s a lot of employees who are still working remotely and not spending cash on items like train tickets or lattes — the kind of economic activity is essential in America’s consumer spending and service-driven economy, the CNN report said.
Ask the owner of your local coffee shop what the last 18 months have been like. A giant like Starbucks reported that last quarter, with much of the economy re-opened, the chain’s average in-store transactions were at 90% of pre-pandemic levels. They can withstand a reduction in sales. The local coffee shop, with the narrowest of margins, feels every empty cup.
No question: COVID has been a drag on the economy, and the rapid spread of the delta variant poses another unwelcome threat.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its mask guidance, urging even vaccinated Americans in high-transmission areas to wear masks indoors — another development that could complicate the return to in-person work and slow the pace of recovery.
Forbes recently published an article, “The Future of Work,” that talks about the various ways the pandemic changed the way we do business. It streamlined certain functions; technology made us more accessible and accountable (and productive); and it reduced the number of vehicles out in the world, effectively putting less pollution into the air.
It appears, the article suggests, that the way we work has permanently changed. The CNN report said it bluntly, “Remote work and hybrid in-office models are likely here to stay as one of the legacies of the pandemic.”
If that is true, be it in state government or the newsroom of your local newspaper, it suggests that we have to make it an even greater goal — while masked and vaccinated — to shop local and keep our local businesses thriving through these challenging days that just keep rolling in like waves on the beach.
There is nothing wrong with the digitization of how we work; businesses want to work leaner and smarter and yield more productivity. That kind of business acumen — that pivot in business model or work flow — should be celebrated.
But as our local economies (and state economy) shifts, we need to keep our focus on our family, friends and neighbors who make up our overall community.
Work is the means to an end: our quality of life. How we do our work does not matter as much as how smart wherein our community we invest what we make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.