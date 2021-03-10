With the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill clearing the Senate and House hurdles, it just needs President Biden’s signature — likely to come on Friday — to become a major triumph for Democratic priorities and a showcase of the unity they’ll need to for future success.
It would be historic legislation in unprecedented times.
For Vermont, a triumph should include ensuring every household in the state has access to the internet.
Of all the everyday priorities that changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, few became more crucial than the need to stay connected: to the internet, to teachers and to doctors.
In an editorial board meeting with these newspapers last week, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray repeatedly stressed that any push for broadband certainly will make the recovery process that much better for Vermonters. For her, it is a priority.
Hopeful news appeared this week. Rep. Peter Welch on Tuesday introduced legislation to connect every household in America with high-speed broadband service capable of supporting remote schooling, online businesses and remote work, telehealth appointments and entertainment streaming.
The most recent Federal Communications Commission Broadband Deployment Report indicates that 18 million people lack access to broadband service.
The Vermont Department of Public Service estimates that nearly 70,000 Vermont households lack access to broadband with at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload speeds. Most experts agree the FCC report understates the lack of broadband access across the country.
“The digital divide is real and has only widened since the start of the COVID pandemic,” said Welch, a Democrat. “There is no disputing that fast, reliable broadband service is essential in our modern economy. After a year of remote schooling, online medical appointments and family Zoom calls, the need for high-speed internet for all Americans is even more clear. This bill will include enough resources to make sure that all Americans, no matter their ZIP code, have access to a ‘future proof’ broadband connection.”
The bill authorizes $79.5 billion to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved households. The bill would have 75% of the money reserved for expanding coverage in underserved communities with access to less than 100 megabits per second upload and download speeds. The other 25% of the money will be distributed to state governments to launch local broadband buildout programs in each state. The bill includes a minimum of $100 million for small states and determines broadband buildout on new, accurate maps of broadband coverage.
Gray and Welch are not off-base at all. Broadband is critical if we want to move forward effectively. It is critical in being a solution to so many challenges facing rural areas of our state.
Clearly, the need is there.
Efforts to expand broadband internet access, and especially systems that could connect individuals to their health care providers, have long benefited from bipartisan support, even if Republicans and Democrats disagree about exactly how to best achieve those expansions. Broadband and telehealth were often discussed but rarely prioritized, the rare instance in which both parties agree on something, only to have it overshadowed by unrelated disagreements, according to pundits who watch trends in internet and telecommunications.
After the pandemic hit a year ago, expanding broadband and telehealth became key priorities for both parties as connectivity became a call among “universal primary issues of importance.”
Only 11% of U.S. consumers used telehealth services in 2019, according to an analysis by the consulting firm McKinsey. Only months into the pandemic, however, the figure rose to 46%, with more than three-quarters of Americans expressing interest in using telehealth services going forward. McKinsey estimated that $250 billion in health care costs could be virtualized.
The need for broadband, especially for school-age children, also expanded. According to Roll Call, the Joint Economic Committee estimated in 2018 that roughly 12 million students lacked the ability to do their homework because they could not connect to the internet at home, with cost being the prohibitive factor. Estimates say that number has likely risen to around 17 million as a result of the pandemic.
We are hopeful when federal money is approved, regardless of the source, that one of the priorities for state lawmakers and this administration is to bring Vermonters together — online.
