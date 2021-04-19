So if you had more than $1 billion to invest in Vermont, where would you do it?
After word that the state would be receiving a federal allocation as part of the American Recovery Plan Act, or ARPA, the hard work has began. While states have until December 2024 to allocate, there is some urgency.
On April 6, Gov. Phil Scott rolled out a plan recommending using the funds in five strategic categories:
– $250.5 million for broadband and wireless connectivity.
– $249 million for housing.
– $200 million for climate change mitigation measures.
– $170 million for water and sewer infrastructure.
– $143 million for further economic development and recovery.
The proposal also includes $17 million to cover administration and successful deployment of funds.
“We are pleased to offer the Legislature this starting point, which sets priorities that will help make sure we see the maximum value from every dollar of this one-time federal funding, and put ourselves in a position to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable,” the Republican governor noted in a release at the time of the rollout.
Two weeks later, lawmakers are looking two weeks ahead, at which time they are hoping to adjourn the legislative session, which has been held virtually because of the pandemic.
It has been a challenging session for a host of reasons — the pandemic chief among them. And hopefully, lawmakers will respond to Scott’s proposal before the gavel falls.
They really need to.
Here’s why. This money is a silver lining from one of the darkest times of the modern era. This one-time federal money is being provided to states to jump-start recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and support long-term economic growth. This money is the opportunity to leverage other monies. All of a sudden, when there have been years of skimping and shuffling money to address priorities, every state has the chance to establish a vision and invest in making sure it happens smartly and sustainably.
The smartest thing that can happen is to put into motion certain projects right away so that Vermont does not squander an entire construction season.
Taking a deeper dive into each of the five priorities listed above, you discover that each one has very specific priorities that, if given lawmakers’ blessings, could begin without waiting for every signatory and contract.
By example, why wouldn’t we want to take advantage of the next few months to resolve the issue of housing the state’s homeless population in motels around the state when we could be converting some of the 7,000 or so apartments that are offline because they need retrofitting and upgrades?
Why wouldn’t we be making infrastructure changes to sewer and water systems in communities where growth is all but assured?
Why wouldn’t we look to weatherize homes and improve one of the oldest housing stocks in the nation, and create more opportunities for individuals to move into (and contribute economically and otherwise) to communities?
We should. We do not need to have every answer, every eventuality. We do not need to score every priority for its potential political ramifications. We need — from the administration all the way down to the local select boards — to be focusing on where the best places are to invest in Vermont for the long term.
Even the most impatient lawmaker does not want to be accused of holding up a state-changing process that could create jobs, restart the economy, fix some of the funding dilemmas we have faced going back several administrations now, and watching the economy grow, the demographics evolve, the grand lists swell, and the state becoming more affordable over time.
Vermont is a small enough state that we can actually put this money in the right places to make an appreciable difference.
Let’s all agree on the foundation — what needs to happen first — and build upon it with a thoughtful non-partisan strategy to help all Vermonters recover, and — perhaps more importantly – finally agree upon a vision that moves us in a direction where we can afford and enjoy the quality of life that makes our state the envy of the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.