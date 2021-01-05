Suffice to say, we don’t like change.
It can be jarring, despite the most thorough deliberation and planning. We prefer consistency, and we tend to protest when a routine has been upset, new ideas are imposed, or someone else is put in charge. We suddenly realize how intolerant we become when our comfort zones are invaded. We end up putting a lot of energy into bristling.
As our reporters were pulling together their Year in Review articles during the past few weeks, it was observed that a prominent theme in several communities was resisting change. In some cases, it was the townspeople bucking a decision made by town leaders. In other cases, it was town (or school) leaders not really liking the direction community members were advocating. The hemming and bucking created a lot of tension.
Rutland is currently face-to-face with two issues that have the community up in arms. In both cases, the debate centers on “what we’ve known” versus “what it could be.”
The ongoing debate over the name change at Rutland High School is the same argument that has played out in communities across America. While some argue that political correctness should not trump tradition, others see longstanding tradition as a source of community pride. Rutland has long associated with the Raider. Some names are easier to stomach than others. Any name with a connection to Indigenous peoples must be re-evaluated and reconsidered — regardless of how tied a community is to it. (Likewise, Rutland’s Christ the King has the Crusaders as well, which, in its own right, is also probably worth consideration as well.)
And then there is the challenge of where Rutland Free Library should be: at the historic building at 10 Court St. or outside the downtown proper in a newer, state-of-the-art facility on the former campus of College of St. Joseph. Library officials have made a good case as to why the library would be better served in more modern digs, but there is a loud contingent in the city that argues a community fixture as central as a library should be in the heart of downtown.
There is no question that Rutland’s business center is in need of foot traffic to help maintain (and fill) locally owned storefronts. (It has surprised us that there has not been a more vocal response from the Downtown Rutland Partnership and its members on the issue.)
In Montpelier, a different kind of controversy has erupted. In the Capital City, signs have been erected along public rights of way that many citizens there feel take away from the charm of small city. The argument, which has played out mostly on Front Porch Forum and Facebook, accuses city leaders of ignoring its own rules about signage and style to erect rather modern-looking wayfinding signs at various entry points to the city, as well as around the downtown. City officials argue the signs are meant to direct visitors to the business district, which — even during the pandemic — has continued to have success with locally owned shops and restaurants. The residents are convinced that the aesthetic is important. (The city says it did not need permission from local boards to erect the various signs, as it owns the land on which they have been placed.)
In each one of the examples mentioned above, there are a lot of people with opinions. In most of those cases, individuals are looking at news accounts and public discussion on the various issues before coming to any conclusions. But in each instance, there are a handful of individuals who are unyielding in their point of view, and their resistance is being seen less as “standing by a position” and more toward being extreme and inflexible.
There is a point, though, where decisions need to be made (one way or another), and those decisions — after being debated and vetted — need to be accepted. If other solutions need to be sought, there is always recourse in the courts (which is expensive for all sides).
When it comes to the infrastructure and needs of a community, one can turn no further than the most recently adopted master plan, or seek input from a regional planning commission. Master plans are just that — a document, approved by the community, that dictates priorities, goals and even the vision for the future, whether it is supporting a central downtown, signage, or even a presence of mind to build communities that are inviting, inclusive, tolerant and accepting of all ideas.
We circle back to the point that nobody really likes change. But in many cases, it is necessary. “The way it has always been” usually means that whatever is being debated is outdated and trapped in reasoning that is not always forward thinking.
Progress always has a process and a price. That is what changing is all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.