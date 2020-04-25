When every person counts, it is key to ensure every person is counted.
The first mailings from the U.S. Census Bureau have been mailed out. And since many of us have a little more time on our hands, you would think that the response rate would be good.
Think again.
The global pandemic is creating additional headaches for a process that is already fraught with challenges, especially in rural states where it is already harder to tally a historically under-counted population.
Every decade, the count is taken to verify the population for a host of reasons, including a state’s representation in the House of Representatives, the state’s share of federal funding for key programs; and demographic data.
According to an article in Seven Days this week, five weeks since the first notification went out to Vermonters about how to fill out the census, only 42% of Vermont households have filled out the form. The state is lagging behind the national average by around nine points, according to the article.
As the article aptly notes: “Social distancing shouldn’t impede responses. You can fill out census forms by mail, phone or — for the first time — online at 2020census.gov.”
Let this be a friendly reminder. Because there is a lot at stake.
Vermont currently receives about $4.2 billion a year in federal funds because of the count done a decade ago. If the census numbers go up, the state is eligible for more.
According to Seven Days, within Vermont, 58% of Chittenden County households have filled out their census form, while just 19% of Essex County households have. Nearly half of Essex County responses have been by phone or mail.
Only Maine, New Mexico, West Virginia and Alaska have lower response rates than Vermont.
Another factor that may depress Vermont’s response rate is that the Census Bureau doesn’t send mail to post office boxes that many rural residents use. Those households typically get visited by census workers.
Because of the interruption in field data collection due to the pandemic, the bureau said it was extending its response deadline from August to Oct. 31, and that it will ask Congress for permission to push back its final 2020 population estimates by four months, to April 30, 2021. That, in turn, would delay its delivery of data to states for redistricting to the end of July 2021.
The pandemic has certainly taken a toll on the census so far.
The bureau recently postponed crucial portions of the count for the third time in a month, asking Congress for permission to push final population totals and even reapportionment of Congress far into 2021.
According to the New York Times, the unprecedented delay buys time for census strategists to try to figure out how a head count built around engaging the public — through advertising, crowd-drawing events and knocking on millions of doors — can succeed in a nation locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The truth is that the only thing in charge of the census right now is the virus,” said Kenneth Prewitt, a Columbia University professor who directed the Census Bureau during the 2000 count. “Not the bureau, not the president. And the virus will be in charge until it isn’t.”
The obstacles caused by COVID-19 are enormous, and the cost of failure would be large. Most critically, the task of counting those who were already hardest to count — chiefly minorities, the poor, children and those who were born elsewhere — keeps getting harder.
Those groups are regularly undercounted in censuses, but the size of the shortfall has shrunk through the decades. Experts have long feared that the 2020 census, playing out amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants and a bitter battle over whether the census should ask whether respondents are citizens, would reverse that trend.
According to published reporters, however, there is good news: Despite Vermont’s apparent lag, the public response to date has been encouraging. The half of known households that have already submitted census forms is more than the bureau’s analysts had expected by now, and filing by internet has so far proved a welcome success.
If that continues, the bureau expects to surpass its goal of getting roughly six in 10 households to complete forms before it has to deploy an army of door-knockers to track down the rest.
Vermonters need to do better to meet this constitutional obligation. Be counted.
To respond to the census, head to 2020census.gov, or call 844-330-2020.
