Novelist Peter De Vries was one quoted as saying, “Nostalgia isn't what it used to be.”
During the past 14 months, each one of us has had to pad our nest with things from which we take comfort. For some, it has been hunkering down to connect with family and friends — even if it has been done remotely. Others have been finding comfort in the glory days of the past, teasing out memories of happier days when toe-to-toe with some pretty dismal ones.
This pandemic has provided a lot of perspective.
Last year at this time, we were publishing a feature called Five Questions With.... In it, we asked everyday Vermonters (and a few notable Vermonters) to talk about the challenges of the pandemic, but also the lessons they were gleaning from it, and what changes in their lives they might carry forward into the post-COVID era. At that time, none of us really thought we would still be in the midst of the pandemic, nor did we anticipate that the ripple effect would feel more like a series of tsunamis.
The past 14 months will probably never qualify as “glory days” for anyone. Anywhere.
Yet we can still take some comfort in routine and tradition. It does not need to be tied to celebration or even cause. Sometimes, a single buoy in rough seas can have a calming effect.
So here we are, friends. Together again for a tradition only these readers know too well. Chances are, a few generations of your family — if loyal readers — know this touchstone of spring.
A year ago, in our introduction to Lilac Time, we wrote, “In these challenging times, we seem to crave a sense of normalcy. In many ways, we are blessed this pandemic unfolded at the end of winter, on the cusp of spring. We can, at a minimum, be outside with ease, enjoy the blooming of springtime flowers, and the leafing of spring foliage. We needed the rebirth as we self-isolate in the starkness of social distancing.”
This year, we are less confined. And somehow the air has been filled with the sweetness of lilacs and other spring blooms. Honestly, whatever tricks the weather played at the close of winter and the start of this spring has yielded a certain magic.
And our senses reap the benefits of such a gift.
We cling to traditions for comfort, to nostalgia. Whether we rely on rituals and routines at home, annual trips, or even objects we put out at certain times of year to remind us of something, or someone.
One tradition stands out. And today is the day, marking its 92nd year in print.
On the eve of summer, it would not be spring without this timeless ode. We are pleased to keep this tradition going for another year. It was written by William Field who ran the Rutland Herald with his son William from 1927-47. A Rutland native, Field had a successful career as executive with the Chicago Tribune and was co-founder of the nation’s largest-circulation newspaper, the New York Daily News, before returning to Rutland on the death of his father-in-law in 1927. At the Herald, he started an advertising department, modernized business operations and wrote “Lilac Time.”
Reprinted annually from the Rutland Herald of May 29, 1929:
Now is the brief season of the lilac bush, modest and enduring symbol of the depth and permanence of New England traditions.
It has given a name to color, perfume, poems, songs, story. Translated into many languages, its name is upon the lips of millions in many lands. Yet it remains unspoiled by such widespread fame.
It is still the sturdy, wholesome dooryard emblem of the New England home. With what eager anticipation has it been planted at the threshold of new, bravely begun homes.
With what poignant grief has it been left behind for long bitter migrations from whose hardship and loneliness homesick thoughts have turned in anguished longing.
To what strange and distant homes have its roots been transplanted, there to grow blossoms and, in turn, be abandoned again. On this very day in mountain pastures and along deserted roads, over the graves of dead homes bloom the lilac bushes planted by the founders of those pioneer households.
Many of those graves would be otherwise indistinguishable, their timbers long since buried, their cellar holes filled in and grassed over. Were it not for the steadfast lilac bush, there would be nothing to mark that here once dwelt human souls who shared happiness, sorrow, hope and despair.
Who lived there, whither they went or what their adventures nobody knows. No descendants make annual pilgrimages to remember and decorate these forgotten graves of the homes of ancestors.
But each year at this season, the lonely, faithful lilac bush blooms again and lavishes its sweetness in memory of the hands that planted it.
