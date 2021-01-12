In recent days, Vermont officials have been talking a lot about the ramp-up to a scheduled demonstration in Montpelier set for noon Sunday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning of another right-wing march on the U.S. Capitol, scheduled for Sunday, has been billed by some news accounts as “a sequel to the attempted insurrection” or as “a protest of calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.”
The truth is that groups, including militants, have been advertising the upcoming march for several weeks.
At a news conference Monday to talk about security issues — state buildings, the Montpelier State House, the governor and his Cabinet, lawmakers and citizens — there was no suggestion a major event or disruption was expected here. Vermont officials suggested that the best intelligence they had as of early this week indicated that there would be a gathering, but there did not appear to be threats of violence or looting.
Plans are well under way to bolster security around the state capital, and specifically the State House. It remains unclear whether streets will be closed and traffic detoured; and law enforcement is keeping close to the vest its plans for using either State Police, the Vermont National Guard or other law enforcement agencies.
But Vermont’s officials did stress the need to serve and protect Vermonters.
Three things might affect any dynamic here in the Green Mountain State over other capitals around the nation.
First, Lucas Hall. Hall is the Vermont State Police sergeant who was suspended without pay amid an investigation into his social media posts that appeared to support the “criminal insurgency” at the U.S. Capitol. Hall worked out of the the Shaftsbury barracks. He posted the incendiary comments the day of the insurgency at the U.S. Capitol complex from a personal account while off duty.
Screenshots of the posts, obtained and first reported by VTDigger.org, show that a Luke Hall posted on Facebook, “God Bless America!!!!
“Cheers to the great Patriots in Washington D.C.,” he continued. “The time has come… Let’s gooooo!!!”
Someone replied to his post by writing, “there are going to be riots,” beside a sad-face emoji.
“It might be war …” Hall responded. “We are beginning to see good, law-abiding citizens stand against a corrupted Government.”
How does Hall help this situation? Law enforcement in Vermont, and especially the troopers, do not need another round of bad press as result of recklessness and thoughtlessness. There were too many images from last Wednesday of police and other law enforcement taking selfies and posing with insurrectionists. Vermont’s law enforcement does not want to be seen as complicit in that kind of behavior. Hall put all Vermont police on notice: Be professional, at the highest level. Be accountable.
Secondly, there is the fact that on Tuesday the Justice Department and the FBI created a sedition and conspiracy task force to pursue charges against the U.S. Capitol rioters. That means the individuals identified as insurrectionists potentially face charges of treason, which is not the kind of crime you want to be accused of. It’s a game-changer, and if it is being pursued as a course of the Jan. 6 action, you know that the individuals identified as furthering an insurrection at any state capital is going to face similar prosecution and implications.
Lastly, this is Vermont. What does that even mean? It means we are used to Second Amendment advocates showing up in Montpelier with guns, attending legislative hearings and making a show of force in blaze orange. It means that we stand up, make our point (sometimes loudly), and we go home and live our lives until the next time that a call to action is made.
That is oversimplifying it, of course. But our hope is that those running the models for how to quash and defuse Sunday’s event in Montpelier are not oversimplifying. It has the potential to be scarier, louder, more dangerous. After all, blood has been spilled in our nation’s capital, and militants have been “called up” and put on alert. Sunday could very well be seen as an excuse — an opportunity — to behave badly, to incite, to push an agenda of fear and intimidation in the name of Donald Trump.
There are those who say it would be good to show up and stare down these demonstrators. We say no. Use common sense. In fact, on a day when you don’t really risk harming any businesses by not shopping, choose not to hang out in downtown Montpelier this Sunday. Let the day play out on its own. Let law enforcement do its job. Let the media show you what happened.
Stay home and enjoy your democratic right to also not assemble. Don’t give them an enemy. It’s not worth giving this movement of instigators the air to fan the flames of hate and deception. Let it die out all by itself.
