Within moments of Bernie Sanders announcing that he was suspending his run for the White House, many of his supporters too to social media. They lamented his decision, suggesting that despite longshot odds for the nomination at this point, there still had to be a way the Vermont senator could either win the nomination or the popular vote.
Many immediately posted notices like “Well, just like that, I'm a Biden supporter now” in an effort to throw as much weight to the Democratic ticket in order to beat Donald Trump come November.
But then there was a very vocal group that was entirely dismissive of anyone who did not subscribe to the Bernie Sanders platform, stating - rather emphatically - that the tenets of the progressive movement in America were lost.
That is entirely not true. Over years now, Sanders and his supporters, as well as many candidates who have run (and been elected) are not only subscribing to the point of view, they are doing something about it. They are keeping the debate going about health care as a human right, on income inequality, on climate change, social justice, and so much more. One could easily argue that there are more Americans mobilized behind ideas that Sanders has spent a lifetime - not just a few high-profile election cycles - defending. To that end, Sanders has created a revolution. It may not feature him as the figurehead, but it will not be lost. The shouting match that is about to ensue between Trump and Biden is going to further divide the country. It is our contention that it will be the progressives and the moderates of the Democratic Party who will speak truth to power, and get people into offices where not only the platform can be maintained, but the flaws in the two-party system can be further revealed.
America owes Bernie Sanders a debt of gratitude for making us see and talk about the real problems this nation faces. Even if you did not agree with his social democratic position, he put forth the fight that needed to be fought when it came to Wall Street, big pharma, student debt and the cost of higher education, the minimum wage and so many issues that most of America is united around.
And now, a younger generation that has grown up hearing Sanders lambaste the establishment and push for a more equitable America can use their energy and vigor to breathe new life into the causes that kept Bernie running so hard for so long.
Everyone agrees, Democrats now need to unite. Joe Biden will be a tough pill for many Democrats. He epitomizes what is wrong with the system. And many in the party do not believe he represents the party as wholly as Sanders or others did.
Biden would be wise to take a few steps to the left, to acknowledge the remarkable legacy Sanders created, and make sure there is a direct line to Bernie and his strategists.
Because now, without any question, the stakes are the highest they have ever been.
Tip of the hat
Commenters and letter writers have been reaching out in the last week or two to offer thanks and kudos to Gov. Phil Scott on how he has led the state through this pandemic. We would like to add our voice to that chorus.
The Republican governor reacted swiftly when it was obvious our way of life was being threatened. And while many individuals believed in those early days that Scott's orders were an overreaction, the governor and his administration have, without question, saved the lives of countless Vermonters.
There is nothing easy about making tough decisions that affect people's incomes and the flow of money into the state; or forcing schools to close and work remotely, like other providers, businesses and institutions have had to do as well. There is nothing simple about standing in front of microphones to explain how steps are being taken so our health care system in Vermont is not completely overwhelmed, and potentially putting nurses, doctors and staff in greater risk.
This governor has stepped into his role as leader in a way that few other governors have ever been tested. What he has managed in crisis, before this is over, could be unprecedented.
But he has stood by science and facts; he has remained calm and collected; and he has been gracious and compassionate. And while Scott has shared our fears, and probably has his own trepidation about the health of those around him, he is leading us to better days, and seemingly a stronger state.
Thank you, governor, for the steps you have taken in these challenging times.
