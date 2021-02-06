It is unfortunate that a matter of days into Black History Month, racism made headlines in Vermont again.
According to VTDigger, Steven Gayle, a senior director for Resource Systems Group, uttered racial slurs on a hot mic during a break from a virtual meeting of the Vermont Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.
Gayle told VTDigger that he attributed the event to an unspecified mental health issue for which he was in therapy. According to VTDigger, Gayle was terminated.
Lawmakers condemned Gayle’s actions.
Once again, it was a gut-wrenching punch, and another example of just how broken we are.
This past 12 months has fully thrown back the curtain on systemic racism in this country and laid bare the systemic oppression that we still must address. It is everywhere.
There are things we can do.
Black History Month stands “as a time for us to not only reflect on our collective history and remember those who laid everything on the line for our freedoms, but to reignite our dedication to dismantling systemic barriers that prevent our nation from truly having justice for all,” writes the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund on its website. “This month is about recognizing and giving proper space for the struggle and the accomplishments of the African Diaspora. From the hard-won legal battles, to the civil disobedience that helped pass new legislation, to the art, music and literature that expressed our pain, our anger, our hopes and our joy through color, sound, and prose. This month is about our people, and it’s about our journey.”
Fortunately, Black History Month has become one of the most celebrated cultural heritage months on the calendar, LaGarrett J. King, an associate professor of social studies education at the University of Missouri, told USA Today this week.
Schools and businesses offer Black-history-themed meals, lectures, plays and quizzes while major brands roll out clothing, television specials and content for consumers, which can sometimes come off as tone-deaf, particularly when presented without context.
King, founding director of the CARTER Center for K-12 Black History Education, said some educators use Black History Month to “disrupt the official narrative,” but many “teach Black history from a white-centered perspective.”
He points out that many public schools offer only sanitized versions of slavery and the civil rights movement, along with biographies of a handful of figures who are “palatable to white audiences. Some offer inaccurate or inappropriate lessons such as slavery reenactments — an issue we have seen come up in Vermont schools in recent years.
Understanding Black history and learning more about systemic racism is essential as our country faces backlash to civil rights activism such as the George Floyd protests, experts say.
Black History Month was started by Carter G. Woodson, known as the “Father of Black History. Woodson, whose parents were enslaved, was an author, historian and the second African American to earn a doctorate at Harvard.
He recognized that the American education system offered very little information about the accomplishments of African Americans and founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now called the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
In 1926, Woodson proposed a national “Negro History Week,” which was intended to showcase everything students learned about Black history throughout the school year, King said.
It wasn’t until 1976, during the height of the civil rights movement, that President Gerald Ford expanded the week into Black History Month.
Woodson chose the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass, famed abolitionist who escaped from slavery, and President Abraham Lincoln, who formally abolished slavery in the United States.
“Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history,” he said.
Before the country can move past racial harm, there needs to be truth and accountability. We need to stop being part of the problem. We have so much to learn.
