You could argue this has taken a long time. You could also argue it has taken too long. Far too long.
At the time of this writing, the House of Representatives was expected to vote Wednesday on legislation that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a U.S. federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The bill is expected to pass the House after the Senate (somewhat suprisingly) unanimously passed the legislation Tuesday. Once the bill passes, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. (It is worth noting that Biden is currently out of the country at the G7 Summit.)
It was previously blocked by conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson in 2020, but he dropped his objection this week despite his concerns.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that the House would vote Wednesday, where he thanked the bill’s bipartisan sponsors, which included Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts.
“I look forward to bringing this bill to the Floor, and urge bipartisan support,” Hoyer wrote.
The legislation has gained momentum after the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd last year and the Democrats’ takeover of the White House and Congress.
It has always been an issue here in Vermont.
(It is worth noting, among Vermont’s firsts, after 1777, Vermont was repeatedly denied admission to the Union and existed as a largely unrecognized state until it was admitted as the 14th state in 1791. In 1858 the “Freedom Act” was ratified, declaring that any slave brought into Vermont would become free.)
In April 2021, the Senate also approved amending the constitution to explicitly ban slavery in Vermont. The state constitution currently says no person 21 or older should serve as a slave unless bound by their own consent or “by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”
The amendment, which passed the Senate 29-1, would remove that language and add that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.
The one lawmaker who voted against the slavery amendment, Democratic Sen. Dick McCormack, said the founders of Vermont, who wrote the original constitution, outlawed slavery, but their wording wasn’t perfect and the change isn’t needed. “This is putting a smiley face on history,” he said.
The House did not take up the amendment this session; it has until the end of 2022 legislative session.
If the national bill passes — and President Joe Biden signs it into law — every federal employee will be granted a day off to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, discovered President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved African Americans in rebel states 2½ years earlier. The day is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.
Today, 47 states and the District of Columbia observe the date in some manner. Texas was first to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1980.
The Senate bill passed as Congress grapples with legislation to protect the rights of minority voters while trying to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to shore up accountability for law enforcement.
In addition, some state legislatures are trying to ban discussions about systemic racism, the legacy of slavery and critical race theory.
But annual Juneteenth celebrations will proceed as normal this year, some of them virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The day is typically commemorated with parades, concerts, beauty pageants and educational activities throughout the country.
Unfortunately, we have a long way to go.
Case and point: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign House Bill 3979, a piece of legislation in the Lone Star State that mirrors other Republican-led efforts across the country to limit (if not flat-out ban) discussions of systemic racism in the classroom. As columnist LZ Granderson noted this week, “(T)he Senate unanimously approved a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. That’s good news. But it won’t stop the political attacks on critical race theory, which began back in the 1970s. The GOP needed a new boogey man, so here we are.”
Critical race theory asks what kind of worldview seeks to honor treasonous slave owners as a response to the civil rights movement and what kinds of laws does that engender?
Clearly, the answer to that question nationwide — and through policies we see trying to be implemented in communities around Vermont today — suggest we may be not have a lot to celebrate this Juneteenth.
