We have seen disturbing headlines about violent crimes across Vermont.
There were shooting deaths in Alburgh and Elmore, less than a day apart. And Vermont State Police news releases confirm the steady stream of domestic assaults and other violent crimes being committed.
Nationwide, we have seen increased violence during the past year and a half. Homicides rose 30%, and gun assaults rose 8% in large cities in 2020. The number of homicides in the first quarter of 2021 was 24% higher than the number of homicides in the first quarter of 2020 and 49% higher than in the first quarter of 2019.
And yet, to read the police logs with any regularity, you realize our police departments (as well as the state troopers) are mostly responding to very minor (certainly nonviolent) incidents, many of them associated with substance abuse, mental health crises or neighborhood spats.
Across the nation and around the state, there have been calls to “defund the police.” But we need local police to respond to violent crimes.
There is conventional thinking out there that our towns and cities might be better served with local organizations and nonprofits stepping in to respond to calls that do not necessarily require an officer, but might be better suited for someone with proper expertise and training in social services.
Certainly, police departments would be grateful for the assistance, and the public would probably feel better about a more layered approach to helping people in need.
Countries around the world focus on a more tiered approach to serving the community. It is not neighborhood watches but, rather, trained professionals going to spots in communities where there might be problem areas with youth issues, homelessness, substance abuse. The interventions happen at a very personal level, oftentimes with trained workers proactively getting resources for people in need before an incident escalates.
That level of community involvement requires funding. There are some groups that advocate for a more comprehensive approach to “policing” arguing that if the nation can spend $120 billion a year on law enforcement, it can spend that same amount on trained service providers at a more community level.
The pressure is there for change. We feel it here in Vermont — often acutely — when there is a violent crime or a police-related shooting. The questions around what is “being done” become pronounced and oftentimes heated.
President Joe Biden, as part of his Build Back Better plan, has federal funding set aside toward addressing a different approach that not only allows police to focus more on violent crime (and get handguns out of the hands of criminals), it addresses this need for more community-wide policing.
The bill calls for an investment in evidence-based community violence interventions.
According to the plan, community violence intervention programs have been shown to reduce violence by as much as 60%. These programs are effective because they leverage trusted messengers who work directly with individuals most likely to commit gun violence to intervene in conflicts and connect people to social, health and wellness, and economic services to reduce the likelihood of violence as an answer to conflict.
According to the White House website, the Treasury Department announced that the American Rescue Plan’s $350 billion in state and local funding can be used to invest in evidence-based community violence interventions. Just over $5 billion is devoted specifically to groups aimed at serving as intervenors and community builders.
The Biden administration has vowed that throughout 18 months it will convene meetings with officials from American communities, facilitate peer-to-peer learning, and provide technical assistance.
“This effort will support proven and new strategies that reduce gun violence and strengthen community-based infrastructure to enhance public safety for children, families, and communities and to advance equity,” the White House said in a news release.
We are at a historic moment during which we have resources to address this concern. Through generations, Vermont has been a leader in the nation on many issues. Because of its size (population and land mass) and versatility and pragmatism, we might just be the best state in which to invest in community organizations that are skilled in de-escalation, to build an army of peacekeepers who have tools and skills in place to review emergencies, establish protocols and develop and maintain rapid response networks to respond in an emergency without law enforcement.
With all we are facing right now — more violent crime and more nonviolent incidents — that’s the kind of broader investment in our communities we really need.
